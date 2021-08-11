Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LA Rams HC McVay: ‘QB John Wolford will not play in the preseason’

By Bret Stuter
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LA Rams have already gone on record to state that veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will not participate in any preseason games. Of course, that made sense. Why risk injury to the starting quarterback? And so, we turned our eyes to the remaining quarterbacks with eager anticipation. It will give the Rams a chance to warm up John Wolford, and give some gamelike experience to the third and likely final quarterback on the roster.

ramblinfan.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

126K+
Followers
319K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Chargers#Preseason Games#American Football#La Rams Hc Mcvay#The La Rams#Lindseythiry#The La Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Rams backup QB John Wolford out at least 10 days after undergoing appendectomy

IRVINE, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback John Wolford was absent from Friday's training camp practice after he underwent an unexpected appendectomy after waking up with pain in his side, according to a team spokesperson. Wolford's recovery is expected to take 10 to 14 days. John obviously caught us...
NFLtherams.com

John Wolford week-to-week after having appendix removed

IRVINE, Calif. – Rams quarterback John Wolford contracted appendicitis Friday morning and is week-to-week after having his appendix removed, according to a team spokesperson. Wolford underwent the procedure after waking up Friday morning with pain in his side, leading to the discovery of the appendicitis and his absence from Friday's...
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams' John Wolford to Miss Time Following Surgery

The Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback John Wolford will be out 10-14 days after he had his appendix removed, according to the team. “John obviously caught us a little bit off guard with that news," offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell said. "But obviously, we want to get him all fixed up and ready to roll as soon as possible. It’ll give Bryce (Perkins) and Duck (Devlin Hodges) a great opportunity just like they had today, short notice, ‘Hey, you guys are going with the twos. Be ready to roll because you guys know how it is.’”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams backup QB situation in turmoil after John Wolford surgery

The LA Rams like to play the odds. It’s the gambler’s creed. Take a chance. Place a wager. Roll the dice. Sometimes they win, sometimes they lose. But whenever the team has a near miss, this organization chalks it down to a learning experience and does whatever is necessary to correct the problem systemically so that it does not happen again. That creates a self-improving decision tree, a process where the team learns which edges can be approached, and which edges need a safe distance.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Has A Message For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had a lot to say about his relationship with the Green Bay Packers at his first press conference of the summer last week. But while the presser may have seemed very unusual to NFL fans, NBC’s Cris Collinsworth was floored. Taking to Twitter this past Thursday, Collinsworth thanked...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Fans React To The Taysom Hill Camp News

For the past few months, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis have been saying there’ll be a quarterback competition in training camp between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. On Thursday, we received the very first update on this position battle. Despite having more experience...
NFLNBC Sports

Carson Wentz injury is bad news for Eagles

When the Eagles traded quarterback Carson Wentz to Indianapolis, they hoped to get a first-round draft pick back. That is now looking less likely. Under the terms of the trade, the Eagles need Wentz to stay healthy and play a lot for them to get the Colts’ 2022 first-round pick. With Wentz out a reported 5-12 weeks with a foot injury, that’s going to be hard.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLThe Big Lead

Skip Bayless and Jenny Taft Had a Heated Exchange on 'Undisputed'

The Undisputed crew didn't just debate LeBron James today. They also discussed the Dallas Cowboys who are featured on the new season of HBO's Hard Knocks. During this segment Skip Bayless commented on Mike McCarthy's physical appearance, saying he was a "little heavy," which is not his preference for a head coach in the NFL because it meant he couldn't motivate players. (Video below)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Tim Tebow on touchdown pass

A pair of first-year Jacksonville players connected on a touchdown pass at practice Friday. Their names? Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow. Two players who dominated offseason storylines for the Jaguars, Lawrence represents the No. 1 overall pick and the hopes for the revitalization of the franchise under new coach Urban Meyer. And Tebow, a former quarterback who made the oft-panned decision to give tight end a try, may be getting his last shot to stick in the NFL.
NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy