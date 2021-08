Jet fuel has become the top laggard keeping total oil demand from recovering to pre-COVID-19 levels as international aviation restrictions still weigh on its recovery more than other oil products, such as road fuels, which has seen most of its demand destruction since the outbreak reversed, according to Rystad Energy. Asian jet fuel demand, in particular, slipped to below European levels for the first time since July 2010, a notable setback as it had been about 50% ahead in January 2020, Rystad said.