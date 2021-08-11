Here's Why Steven Madden (SHOO) Stock Surges 90% in a Year

SHOO - Free Report) appears promising, thanks to immense strength in its e-commerce business and other strategic initiatives. The e-commerce wing has been quite successful for the company amid the pandemic so far. The said business continues gaining from prudent investments in digital marketing as well as efforts to optimize the features and functionality of its website. Management also remains encouraged about a slew of judicious buyouts made by the Fashion-footwear dealer. Its cost-containment efforts are too fruitful, thus driving its margins.