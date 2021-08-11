Cancel
Batman’s Sidekick Robin Comes Out, And Years of Bigoted Analysis May Finally End

By Kirk Miller
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re going to guess a lot of you know that Robin is Batman’s sidekick. Fewer of you may realize that there have been multiple Robins throughout his 80-year existence. We’re also going to guess you didn’t pick up Batman: Urban Legends #6, an anthology comic published by DC this week, where the third Robin — Tim Drake, who was only brought into the comics in 1989 — has a “lightbulb moment” and accepts a male’s friend offer of a date, as detailed by NPR. Oddly enough, it’s unimportant enough that this self-realization is only one part of four stories in the comic.

