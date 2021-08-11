Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Experts reveal 5 things your teeth say about your health

pittsburghparent.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts reveal 5 things your teeth say about your health. Pale gums can be caused by anemia, commonly due to an iron deficiency. Teeth that move more than average during an examination could provide an early clue to ostheoporosis. Kidney disease can cause mouth sores, changes in taste, and dry...

www.pittsburghparent.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Disease#Immune System#Blood Tests#Dentists#Expressdentist Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
Related
Healthgentside.co.uk

Experts reveal how long you should sleep according to your age

Getting good sleep is essential for our body to function properly—that’s a no brainer. And while you may be used to hearing that you need seven to eight hours of sleep a night, that recommendation actually depends on how old you are. How many hours of shuteye do you need?
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Everyday Habits That Damage Your Body, Say Experts

The history of humans is often connected to the concept of Darwinism, or survival of the fittest. Our existence today is proof that we not only descended from survivors, and those survivors avoided risks and injuries, or survived them, to get where they needed to be to continue to the next generation. Sounds rather dystopian, but it's something to learn from.
Hair CareTri-City Herald

Can COVID cause you to lose your hair? Here’s what experts say

Hair naturally experiences periods of rest and growth, meaning loss is a part of the equation. But some people who have recovered from COVID-19 say they find alarming clumps of hair in their brushes or bath tubs months after their infection subsides. In severe cases, some people lose as much...
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Home & GardenPosted by
EatThis

Your Bedroom Can Make You Sick If You're Not Cleaning This, Say Experts

On average, Americans spend half our lives in our bedrooms. So it's important to make the most of it. A dirty bedroom can compromise your health, triggering allergy and asthma symptoms and preventing a good night's sleep, which is crucial to overall health and lowering your risk of chronic diseases ranging from heart disease to cancer. So Eat This, Not That! Health consulted the experts on how—and how often—you should clean your bedroom to make it the healthy haven you deserve. Read on, and to ensure your health Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Drinking Pickle Juice, Say Experts

There's no plain way to put it: pickle juice is divisive. You either avoid it at all costs or chug it straight from the jar after the final spear is eaten. These days, though, the greenish liquid is more than just a leftover pro or con. No matter how you personally perceive pickle juice, the marketplace is catching on, and slowly but surely, pickle juice-based products are finding their way to shelves.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Sweating at Night, Get Your Blood Checked, Experts Warn

If you don't have air conditioning or you just run hot, you probably often find yourself sweating in the middle of the night. And that's to be expected to some degree, especially during the summertime. But night sweats could also be a reason to see your doctor. Experts warn that if you experience excessive sweating at night, you should speak with your doctor as soon as possible and get a blood test. To learn how to discern general night sweating from sweating that could be a sign of something more serious, read on.
HealthPosted by
TIME

What Your Body Odor Says About You

When Annlyse Retiveau leaned in to sniff my armpits, I held my own breath as she inhaled. I’ve spent a vast majority of my life using products to avoid this precise critique—another human intentionally evaluating my armpit aroma. Yet, whether we like it or not, humans do smell each other, and we can glean useful social cues and health information from the body odor of others, albeit sometimes unconsciously.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

Your Back Pain May Be a Sign of This Larger Health Problem

Over 65 million Americans have suffered a recent back pain episode, and it’s one of the most common health issues for adults. But while it can often be related to any number of factors — physical exertion, age, and genetics, to name a few — you shouldn’t always blow it off as just a minor inconvenience. In fact, in some cases, back pain could be a sign of something more serious, like a kidney problem.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Stand, Get Your Lungs Checked, Experts Say

Each and every cell in the body needs oxygen to live, making healthy lungs indispensable for our survival. That's why respiratory and lung conditions are a leading cause of death and disability, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). One recent report from that organization laid bare the devastating effects of respiratory illness: Annually, 3 million people die from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), more than 1.6 million die from lung cancer, 1.4 die from tuberculosis, and pneumonia remains a leading cause of death among children under five years old.
HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Chew on This: Gum Can Be Good for Acid Reflux

Gum is shown to be good for acid reflux — but can certain flavors be better or worse options? Spearmint is a classic gum flavor, so you may wonder if it impacts acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), if at all. Here's what to know about spearmint, plus the best gums for acid reflux.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This On Your Feet, Get Your Blood Checked, Doctors Say

It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.
HealthKUTV

Check Your Health: What to know about hernias and hernia repairs

A hernia occurs when part of an internal organ or fatty tissue protrudes through a weak area of muscle. Many hernias are in the lower abdomen and are especially common among men. In fact, about 25 percent of men will develop a hernia in their lifetime, according to the National Institutes of Health.
HealthStamford Advocate

Following the Advice of Social Media Instead of Dental Experts May Be Hazardous to Your Oral Health, says Elegant Dentistry

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. A June 30 article on 11 Alive answers a question posed by a popular TikTok trend: can people use a Mr. Clean MagicEraser to clean their teeth? The article, which sourced its answer from experts and the American Dental Association, reports that it is absolutely not safe to use the cleaning product – which contains chemicals like formaldehyde and sulfurous acid – for dental hygiene. The article notes that, while the product is safe for cleaning household surfaces, it is by no means intended for oral use and could cause serious harm, including stripping teeth of their enamel or, even worse, poisoning the user. The article also notes that the MagicEraser’s box warns buyers to “not use [it] on skin or other parts of the body.” Marina del Rey-based Elegant Dentistry says that if patients want to clean or whiten their teeth, their best bet is to use the already-proven, safe methods available to patients today like ordinary toothbrushes and professional teeth whitening procedures. It’s important to remember that anyone can put together a social media post.
CancerPosted by
Best Life

If Your Teeth Feel Like This, It Could Be a Sign of Cancer, Says the CDC

The average American may be familiar with lung, breast, and skin cancer, but fewer people are aware of their risk of head and neck cancers. These lesser known types of cancer can affect the mouth, throat, voice box, or salivary glands, as well as the nasal cavity or sinuses. While somewhat uncommon, they tend to carry a bleak prognosis, in part because they're rarely discussed—and frequently discovered when they're too advanced to treat.
Healthboxrox.com

6 Signs And Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A Vitamin D deficiency can have many negative consequences on your health. Good health comes with a well-balanced diet that provides the right amount of nutrition: vitamins, essential fats, energy, protein, and minerals. A lack of any of these nutrients can have a negative impact on the quality of life. These nutrients regulate how our body grows and functions. When it comes to nutrients that build your body, vitamin D is one of the most important ones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy