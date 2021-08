Earlier this year, Nintendo and Niantic announced that a Pikmin mobile AR game was in development, with other franchises to follow. Niantic is of course the developer of Pokémon GO, which continues to connect fans all across the globe. Not much information was available about the mysterious Pikmin mobile game until a beta build was released a week later in Singapore, which included a lot of promising features. In Nintendo’s most recent financial report, the company reconfirmed that the Pikmin mobile game will be launching sometime in 2021. This is what the report has to say about the upcoming title: