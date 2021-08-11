TTUHSC El Paso welcomes new Vice President for Research
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso welcomes Deborah Clegg, Ph.D., as the university’s new vice president for research. “My goal is to assist our researchers to be successful,” said Dr. Clegg. “The new motto for our department is: ‘We break down barriers to research!’ We’ll help individuals grow their research through campus and community-wide collaboration, submit applications, find funding opportunities that match their research, and help them navigate compliance and funding processes.”elpasoheraldpost.com
