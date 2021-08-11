Cancel
Look up! The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks tonight

By Joe Millitzer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking tonight and the skies should be clear to get a great view of the show. The meteor shower started in July and it will continue until August 18. But, the best views will be over the next few days. Considered...

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

