Look up! The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks tonight

Most meteors in annual showers have comets as their sources. But not December’s Geminid meteors, whose source is a rocky body known as 3200 Phaethon. This object isn’t icy, like a comet is. But it’s known to brighten as it nears the sun, as comets do. And it has a tail. Plus, it spawns the Geminid meteor shower. And so scientists puzzle over 3200 Phaethon. How can a rocky asteroid leave behind debris that sparks a meteor shower? Where does its tail come from? On August 16, 2021, scientists with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, announced a new idea that might help explain 3200 Phaethon’s comet-like behavior. Part of the answer might be sodium fizzing from the asteroid’s surface. Their statement explained that this asteroid…: