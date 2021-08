Former Missouri State Senator John Lamping says changes are coming to several of the state's US Congressional districts following the release of Census data last week. "Probably the most interesting thing to happen statewide in Missouri was the loss of population in the St Louis city area. The city lost 20-thousand people, and the impact that had on Cori Bush's district, is that her district is going to have to become bigger geographically because she lost about 50-thousand voters," Lamping told Marc Cox. "Jason Smith's district down in southeast Missouri also lost 50-thousand voters, so his district will have to morph to gather in more people."