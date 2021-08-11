Cancel
Mississippi State

Victims identified after double murder in Mississippi including teenager, officials say

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
COAHOMA, Miss. — A teen and one other person are dead after an overnight shooting in Mississippi.

Officials in Coahoma confirmed a 14-year-old and a 51-year-old died in the shooting.

The victims were identified as Regina Smith Hopkins, 51, her cousin Zymarious Smith, 14, officials said.

Hopkins’ husband, Tony, is now mourning the love of his life and wants answers in her killing.

Tony Hopkins told FOX13 his wife was visiting with a friend who had a family member pass when she was shot and killed.

”She went over to comfort them. She come home and said the mosquitoes were biting her, and she put on long pants and went back over there, and 20 to 30 minutes later she is dead,” Hopkins said.

Investigators say someone opened fire on a backyard gathering to support a family who was grieving the loss of a loved one.

”I am mad as hell. Somebody killed my wife. She was a sweet lady. Did nothing to no one,” Hopkins said.

The family of 14-year-old Zamyrious Smith didn’t want to speak on camera but said about 20 people were gathered in a backyard off of West First Street in Coahoma when someone started shooting into the crowd.

Tony Hopkins said the loss is overwhelming, and his heart is hurt.

”It is flooded. It is hurt,” he said. “I feel sad. I don’t have my other part. I am not whole.”

Investigators say two others were also injured. No word on if they have any leads.

©2021 Cox Media Group

