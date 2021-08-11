Owner of Mass. sober homes asked female tenants to engage in sex acts in exchange for reduced rent, lawsuit alleges
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who operates residential sober homes in Massachusetts has been accused of sexually harassing a number of female tenants over the span of eight years. The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against 49-year-old Lynn native Peter McCarthy — the registered agent and sole officer of Steps to Solutions, Inc., according to the United States Attorney’s Office.whdh.com
