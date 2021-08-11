Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Juneau, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central, southwestern and west central Wisconsin. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Hustler, A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central, southwestern and west central Wisconsin. Target Area: Juneau; Monroe The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Juneau County in central Wisconsin Southeastern Monroe County in west central Wisconsin * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 140 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Tomah, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sparta, Tomah, Mauston, New Lisbon, Elroy, Cashton, Norwalk, Camp Douglas, Wilton, Ridgeville, Kendall, Oakdale, Wyeville and Melvina. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 between mile markers 143 and 147. Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 46 and 72. Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 27 and 45. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH