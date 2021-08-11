Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Newberry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:49:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fairfield; Newberry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN FAIRFIELD AND NORTHEASTERN NEWBERRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Columbia.