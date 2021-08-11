Cancel
Livingston County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Livingston The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Livingston County in southeastern Michigan * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 240 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gregory, or 8 miles west of Pinckney, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Pinckney around 250 PM EDT. Howell around 300 PM EDT. Brighton around 310 PM EDT. Hartland around 320 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Parkers Corners, Lakeland, Plainfield, Island Lake State Recreation Area, Chilson, Unadilla, Pinckney State Recreation Area, Conway Township, Hell and Tyrone Township. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

