Concord Township, PA

Local Family Donates More Than $200,000 to Library in Delco

Posted by 
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9YK9_0bOi9cVw00
Image via the Friends of the Rachel Kohl Community Library.

A donation of $203,603.60 will be used to help expand the Rachel Kohl Community Library in Concord Township.

The donation was recently presented to the library from the estate of a Concord Township and Chester Heights couple, Wilbur Wiley and Paralee Wiley.

Lee Greskiewicz, daughter of the Wileys and a long-time resident of Chester Heights, presented the gift. She was joined by her brother, Edward L. Wiley, and Chester Heights Councilwoman Susan Clarke, Rachel Kohl Community Library Director Susan Sternberg, and Debbie Miller, a member of the Library Board. 

The Wileys lived in Concord Township and Chester Heights Borough from 1967 until they retired to Granite Farm Estates in 2003.

Both were members of the library, located at 687 Smithbridge Road in Glen Mills, and were avid readers.

Mrs. Wiley was a teacher at the old Concord Elementary School for more than 20 years.

Mr. Wiley was a retired Air Force officer who served more than 20 years, before starting a teaching career at Delaware County Community College for another 20 years.  He was instrumental in developing the college’s first CAD program.

The library serves five municipalities and has more than 14,000 cardholders.

It receives some funds from the community, but depends on donations for 40 percent of its budget. There are more library users than ever, with Glen Mills’ exploding population, and there is a need for more space. 

The library had hoped to receive a Keystone Grant for Public Libraries to expand, but the grant requires matching funds.

This donation from the Wiley family will provide the library with the matching funds needed to get the grant.

Library officials called the donation “extraordinary” and “an absolute game-changer for the future of the library.”    

The new space, once completed, will likely be named after the Wiley family.

Check out the world’s most magnificent libraries.

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture.

