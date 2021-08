When it comes to one of the largest issues on college campuses — and in college sports — the NCAA has no system of accountability. The NCAA’s Committee on Infractions investigated the culture of sexual assault within Baylor Athletics that culminated in a 2016 scandal, and the report illustrated a disturbing reality beyond the report’s findings: The NCAA has no rules for how schools should address sexual assault cases — and therefore, no way to punish a school that mishandles them.