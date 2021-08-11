Cancel
Marathon County, WI

Tornado Warning issued for Marathon by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Marathon County in central Wisconsin * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 139 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 14 miles northeast of Marshfield, or 19 miles southwest of Wausau, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Mosinee and Weston. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

