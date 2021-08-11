Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, Botetourt, City of Roanoke, City of Salem, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Botetourt; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Franklin; Roanoke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ROANOKE...WEST CENTRAL BEDFORD...SOUTHWESTERN BOTETOURT AND NORTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTIES...THE CITY OF SALEM AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE At 239 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Salem, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Roanoke Salem Vinton Troutville Stewartsville Montvale and Burnt Chimney. This includes The following Locations The Salem Fairgrounds and Roanoke Regional Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH