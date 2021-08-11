Special Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 13:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Telegraph burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 121 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph Burn Scar. During the late morning hours between 1.5 and 2.25 inches of rain had fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Flash flood impacts have been reported in Russell Gulch and Sixshooter Canyon. Any additional rainfall will cause these creeks and washes to rise again. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE