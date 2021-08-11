Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Charles Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. John The Baptist and St. Charles Parishes through 245 PM CDT At 139 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hahnville, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Reserve, Hahnville, Laplace, Killona, Norco, Paradis, Montz, Edgard, Luling, Boutte, Ama, Destrehan, Taft, New Sarpy, St. Rose, Bayou Gauche, Wallace, Garyville and Des Allemands. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 203 and 221. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Main concern is the frequent cloud to ground lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LA
City
Montz, LA
County
Saint Charles Parish, LA
City
Destrehan, LA
City
Luling, LA
City
Des Allemands, LA
City
Ama, LA
City
Hahnville, LA
City
Laplace, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Norco, LA
City
Paradis, LA
City
Edgard, LA
City
New Sarpy, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Charles#Special Weather Statement#Bayou Gauche#Interstates Interstate 10#Interstate 55
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Aitkin County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS NORTHEAST MINNESOTA Gusty southerly winds around 25 mph, very warm temperatures, and humidity values from 30 to 45 percent will combine with very dry fuels to create near critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Fire officials report that fuels are excessively dry across northeast Minnesota. These conditions could lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before burning. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
Montour County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Montour; Northumberland; Snyder; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Northumberland, eastern Snyder, northwestern Montour and eastern Union Counties through 500 PM EDT At 429 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fremont, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sunbury, Milton, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Northumberland, Mifflinburg, Winfield, Watsontown, Shamokin Dam, Linntown, Hummels Wharf, Middleburg, New Columbia, Montandon, Kreamer, Port Trevorton, Penns Creek, Richfield, Mount Pleasant Mills and Kratzerville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Madison County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Madison; Trinity; Walker A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL TRINITY...SOUTHWESTERN HOUSTON...NORTHEASTERN MADISON AND NORTHEASTERN WALKER COUNTIES At 315 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lovelady, or 9 miles southeast of Austonio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Austonio and Lovelady. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Buchanan County, VAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia, including the following areas, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In southern West Virginia, McDowell. * Through Wednesday morning. * Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred interacting with an upper level system was bringing persistent showers, some heavy. * Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches had already fallen, and up to another inch is expected to occur overnight into early Wednesday morning. Locally higher amounts are possible. Flash flooding will be possible, especially where several heavier showers or storms move over the same location.
Mcdowell County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: McDowell FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia, including the following areas, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In southern West Virginia, McDowell. * Through Wednesday morning. * Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred interacting with an upper level system was bringing persistent showers, some heavy. * Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches had already fallen, and up to another inch is expected to occur overnight into early Wednesday morning. Locally higher amounts are possible. Flash flooding will be possible, especially where several heavier showers or storms move over the same location.
Saint Clair County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Clair THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Springfield.
Mcdowell County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: McDowell FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia, including the following areas, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In southern West Virginia, McDowell. * Through Wednesday morning. * Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred interacting with an upper level system was bringing persistent showers, some heavy. * Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches had already fallen, and up to another inch is expected to occur overnight into early Wednesday morning. Locally higher amounts are possible. Flash flooding will be possible, especially where several heavier showers or storms move over the same location.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chester, Hardin, McNairy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chester; Hardin; McNairy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central McNairy, west central Hardin and southeastern Chester Counties through 415 PM CDT At 341 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Selmer, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Selmer, Adamsville, Robertson, McNairy, Bethel Springs, Eastview, Stantonville, Enville, Forty Forks, Hickory Flats, Mount Vinson, New Lawton, Martin Camp, Rose Creek, Good Hope, Woodville, Old Lawton, Gilchrist, West Shihloh and Purdy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Itawamba, Lee, Prentiss by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Itawamba; Lee; Prentiss A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Itawamba, northeastern Lee and southeastern Prentiss Counties through 430 PM CDT At 352 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pratts Friendship, or 7 miles southeast of Baldwyn, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Booneville, Baldwyn, Saltillo, Guntown, Mantachie, Sandy Springs, Wheeler, Pratts Friendship, Marietta, Chapelville, Eggville, Kirkville, Unity, Hobo Station and Thrasher. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 12:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GILA AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Trinity; Walker A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL TRINITY...SOUTHWESTERN HOUSTON...NORTHEASTERN MADISON AND NORTHEASTERN WALKER COUNTIES At 315 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lovelady, or 9 miles southeast of Austonio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Austonio and Lovelady. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Grant, Natchitoches, Red River, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bienville; Grant; Natchitoches; Red River; Winn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Grant, southeastern Red River, northeastern Natchitoches, south central Bienville and Winn Parishes through 430 PM CDT At 401 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Campti to 8 miles east of Montgomery. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Winnfield, Campti, Montgomery, Martin, Clarence, Goldonna, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Calvin, Atlanta, Grand Ecore, St. Maurice, Joyce, Black Lake, Chestnut, Clear Lake and Creston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 13:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Telegraph burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 121 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph Burn Scar. During the late morning hours between 1.5 and 2.25 inches of rain had fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Flash flood impacts have been reported in Russell Gulch and Sixshooter Canyon. Any additional rainfall will cause these creeks and washes to rise again. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Juab County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Juab, Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 12:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Juab; Utah THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL JUAB AND SOUTHWESTERN UTAH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for central and northern Utah.
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Trinity; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Trinity County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Houston County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Northern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 254 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles west of Trinity, or 16 miles south of Austonio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Austonio, Trinity and Lovelady. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Steuben County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Steuben The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Steuben County in central New York * Until 1115 PM EDT Wednesday. * At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the area which is expected to continue into the night. This will cause urban and small stream flooding to begin this evening. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hornell, Bath, Canisteo, Wayland, Addison, Woodhull, Howard, Jasper, Thurston, Troupsburg, Avoca, Cameron, Arkport, Cohocton, Greenwood, Hartsville, West Cameron, Haskinville, Kanona and South Dansville. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area tonight. This additional rain will result in increased minor flooding of poor drainage areas in towns and cities, as well as small streams.
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 15:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Heavy Rainfall will cause flash flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across rural roads. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 314 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pennock Pass and Pingree Park. This includes the following additional locations Box Prairie, Poudre Springs, Monument Gulch, Jacks Gulch, Upper Pingree Park Road, Lower Pingree Park Road and Sky Ranch. This includes the following streams and drainages Bennett Creek, Miller Fork, Little Beaver Creek, Cache La Poudre River, Pennock Creek, Eld Creek, Pendergrass Creek, Buckhorn Creek, South Fork Cache La Poudre River and Fall Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Saint Mary's County, MDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Marys THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. MARYS COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southern Maryland.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, North Phoenix, Glendale by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 13:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; North Phoenix, Glendale A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 230 PM MST At 138 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cashion, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Avondale, Goodyear, El Mirage, Tolleson, Cashion, Litchfield Park, Phoenix International Raceway and Camelback Ranch. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 126 and 137. AZ Route 101 between mile markers 2 and 5. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cave Creek, New River, Deer Valley, New River Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 13:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cave Creek, New River; Deer Valley; New River Mesa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gila and Maricopa Counties through 230 PM MST At 147 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Metro Center Mall, or near Glendale, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, El Mirage, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Youngtown, Laveen, Sun City, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, Piestewa Peak Park, Deer Valley Airport, North Mountain Park, Arizona State Fairgrounds, Downtown Peoria, Arrowhead Mall, Downtown Glendale and Desert Mountain. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 137 and 147. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 198 and 223. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 15. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy