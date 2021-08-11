Special Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. John The Baptist and St. Charles Parishes through 245 PM CDT At 139 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hahnville, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Reserve, Hahnville, Laplace, Killona, Norco, Paradis, Montz, Edgard, Luling, Boutte, Ama, Destrehan, Taft, New Sarpy, St. Rose, Bayou Gauche, Wallace, Garyville and Des Allemands. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 203 and 221. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Main concern is the frequent cloud to ground lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0