Menominee County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Menominee, Shawano by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central, north central and northeastern Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Menominee; Shawano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL MARATHON...NORTHWESTERN MENOMINEE...CENTRAL LANGLADE AND WESTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 142 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of White Lake to near Antigo to 14 miles northeast of Weston, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Antigo, White Lake, Neopit, Langlade, Polar, Freeman, Mattoon, Aniwa, Bryant and Lake Noseum. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

