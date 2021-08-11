Severe Weather Statement issued for Lenawee, Washtenaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lenawee; Washtenaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR LENAWEE AND WASHTENAW COUNTIES At 240 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pinckney to near Clayton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Adrian and Whitmore Lake around 300 PM EDT. Tecumseh and Blissfield around 310 PM EDT. Deerfield and Britton around 315 PM EDT. Milan around 330 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Manitou Beach-Devils Lake, Whittaker, Ogden Center, Canandaigua, Hudson Mills Metropark, Ridgeway, Delhi Mills, Palmyra, Pleasant Lake and Sand Creek. People attending Manchester Community Fair should seek safe shelter immediately! HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH