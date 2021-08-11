Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

NASA Spacecraft Provides Insight Into Asteroid Bennu's Future Orbit

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a study released Wednesday, NASA researchers used precision-tracking data from the agency's Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer ( OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to better understand movements of the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu through the year 2300, significantly reducing uncertainties related to its future orbit, and improving scientists' ability to determine the total impact probability and predict orbits of other asteroids.

The study, titled "Ephemeris and hazard assessment for near-Earth asteroid (101955) Bennu based on OSIRIS-REx data," was published in the journal Icarus.

"NASA's Planetary Defense mission is to find and monitor asteroids and comets that can come near Earth and may pose a hazard to our planet," said Kelly Fast, program manager for the Near-Earth Object Observations Program at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "We carry out this endeavor through continuing astronomical surveys that collect data to discover previously unknown objects and refine our orbital models for them. The OSIRIS-REx mission has provided an extraordinary opportunity to refine and test these models, helping us better predict where Bennu will be when it makes its close approach to Earth more than a century from now."

In 2135, asteroid Bennu will make a close approach with Earth. Although the near-Earth object will not pose a danger to our planet at that time, scientists must understand Bennu's exact trajectory during that encounter in order to predict how Earth's gravity will alter the asteroid's path around the Sun - and affect the hazard of Earth impact.

Using NASA's Deep Space Network and state-of-the-art computer models, scientists were able to significantly shrink uncertainties in Bennu's orbit, determining its total impact probability through the year 2300 is about 1 in 1,750 (or 0.057%). The researchers were also able to identify Sept. 24, 2182, as the most significant single date in terms of a potential impact, with an impact probability of 1 in 2,700 (or about 0.037%).

Although the chances of it hitting Earth are very low, Bennu remains one of the two most hazardous known asteroids in our solar system, along with another asteroid called 1950 DA.

Before leaving Bennu May 10, 2021, OSIRIS-REx spent more than two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size (it is about one-third of a mile, or 500 meters, wide), shape, mass, and composition, while monitoring its spin and orbital trajectory. The spacecraft also scooped up a sample of rock and dust from the asteroid's surface, which it will deliver to Earth on Sept. 24, 2023, for further scientific investigation.

"The OSIRIS-REx data give us so much more precise information, we can test the limits of our models and calculate the future trajectory of Bennu to a very high degree of certainty through 2135," said study lead Davide Farnocchia, of the Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), which is managed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. "We've never modeled an asteroid's trajectory to this precision before."

Gravitational keyholes

The precision measurements on Bennu help to better determine how the asteroid's orbit will evolve over time and whether it will pass through a " gravitational keyhole" during its 2135 close approach. These keyholes are areas in space that would set Bennu on a path toward a future impact with Earth if the asteroid were to pass through them at certain times, due to the effect of Earth's gravitational pull.

To calculate exactly where the asteroid will be during its 2135 close approach - and whether it might pass through a gravitational keyhole - Farnocchia and his team evaluated various types of small forces that may affect the asteroid as it orbits the Sun. Even the smallest force can significantly deflect its orbital path over time, causing it to pass through or completely miss a keyhole.

Among those forces, the Sun's heat plays a crucial role. As an asteroid travels around the Sun, sunlight heats up its dayside. Because the asteroid spins, the heated surface will rotate away and cool down when it enters the nightside. As it cools, the surface releases infrared energy, which generates a small amount of thrust on the asteroid - a phenomenon called the Yarkovsky effect. Over short timeframes, this thrust is minuscule, but over long periods, the effect on the asteroid's position builds up and can play a significant role in changing an asteroid's path.

"The Yarkovsky effect will act on all asteroids of all sizes, and while it has been measured for a small fraction of the asteroid population from afar, OSIRIS-REx gave us the first opportunity to measure it in detail as Bennu travelled around the Sun," said Steve Chesley, senior research scientist at JPL and study co-investigator. "The effect on Bennu is equivalent to the weight of three grapes constantly acting on the asteroid - tiny, yes, but significant when determining Bennu's future impact chances over the decades and centuries to come."

The team considered many other perturbing forces as well, including the gravity of the Sun, the planets, their moons, and more than 300 other asteroids, the drag caused by interplanetary dust, the pressure of the solar wind, and Bennu's particle-ejection events. The researchers even evaluated the force OSIRIS-REx exerted when performing its Touch-And-Go (TAG) sample collection event Oct. 20, 2020, to see if it might have slightly altered Bennu's orbit, ultimately confirming previous estimates that the TAG event had a negligible effect.

"The force exerted on Bennu's surface during the TAG event were tiny even in comparison to the effects of other small forces considered," said Rich Burns, OSIRIS-REx project manager at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. "TAG did not alter Bennu's likelihood of impacting Earth."

Tiny risk, huge gain

Although a 0.057% impact probability through the year 2300 and an impact probability of 0.037% on Sept. 24, 2182, are low, this study highlights the crucial role that OSIRIS-REx operations played in precisely characterizing Bennu's orbit.

"The orbital data from this mission helped us better appreciate Bennu's impact chances over the next couple of centuries and our overall understanding of potentially hazardous asteroids - an incredible result," said Dante Lauretta, OSIRIS-REx principal investigator and professor at the University of Arizona. "The spacecraft is now returning home, carrying a precious sample from this fascinating ancient object that will help us better understand not only the history of the solar system but also the role of sunlight in altering Bennu's orbit since we will measure the asteroid's thermal properties at unprecedented scales in laboratories on Earth."

More about OSIRIS-REx

Goddard provides overall mission management, systems engineering and the safety and mission assurance for OSIRIS-REx. Lauretta is the principal investigator, and the University of Arizona also leads the science team and the mission's science observation planning and data processing. Lockheed Martin Space Systems in Denver built the spacecraft and is providing flight operations. Goddard and KinetX Aerospace in Tempe, Arizona are responsible for navigating the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. OSIRIS-REx is the third mission in NASA's New Frontiers Program. NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, manages the agency's New Frontiers Program for the agency's Science Mission Directorate in Washington.

For more information about the OSIRIS-REx mission, visit:

To view the images discussed during today's media teleconference, visit:

More about NASA's CNEOS and Planetary Defense Coordination Office

CNEOS computes high-precision orbits for near-Earth objects (NEOs) in support of NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office, to help precisely characterize every NEO's orbit to improve long-term hazard assessments.

More information about CNEOS, asteroids, and near-Earth objects can be found at:

For more information about NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office, visit:

For asteroid and comet news and updates, follow @AsteroidWatch on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-spacecraft-provides-insight-into-asteroid-bennus-future-orbit-301353537.html

SOURCE NASA

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Maryland State
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Near Earth Asteroid#Low Earth Orbit#Spacecraft#Osiris Rex Data#Nasa Headquarters#Sun#Deep Space Network#Bennu May 10 2021#Cneos#Jet Propulsion Laboratory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Space collision: Chinese satellite got whacked by hunk of Russian rocket in March

Yunhai 1-02's wounds are not self-inflicted. In March, the U.S. Space Force's 18th Space Control Squadron (18SPCS) reported the breakup of Yunhai 1-02, a Chinese military satellite that launched in September 2019. It was unclear at the time whether the spacecraft had suffered some sort of failure — an explosion in its propulsion system, perhaps — or if it had collided with something in orbit.
AstronomyColumbian

Should you worry about asteroid Bennu?

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The good news is that scientists have a better handle on asteroid Bennu’s whereabouts for the next 200 years. The bad news is that the space rock has a slightly greater chance of clobbering Earth than previously thought. But don’t be alarmed: Scientists reported Wednesday that...
Posted by
Space.com

Scientists locate likely origin for the dinosaur-killing asteroid

The asteroid credited with the extinction of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago is likely to have originated from the outer half of the solar system’s main asteroid belt, according to new research by Southwest Research Institute (SwRI). Known as the Chicxulub impactor, this large object has an estimated width...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Russia Blames American Astronaut for Mysterious Space Station Hole

The strange case of a mysterious hole discovered in a Soyuz capsule attached to the International Space Station back in 2018 has taken a troubling turn as an official with the Russian space agency now says that the damage was intentionally caused by an American astronaut. The bold accusation reportedly came by way of an article from the Russian news agency TASS. In the piece, an anonymous "high ranking" official with the Russian space agency put forward a rather elaborate scenario for how the curious hole, which measured approximately 2 millimeters in diameter, in the Soyuz capsule came to be and pointed the finger at American astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancello as the alleged culprit.
Digital Trends

NASA Mars helicopter’s next flight carries ‘substantial risk’

Fresh from snapping an image of the Perseverance rover on the Martian surface, NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter is about to take its 12th flight over the red planet in a mission that the space agency says carries “substantial risk.”. The plucky helicopter has already exceeded expectations at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory...
AstronomyDiscovery

All Hail Ganymede, King of the Moons

Ganymede is big. Really big. With a diameter of over 3,000 miles, it’s the largest moon and the 9th largest object in the solar system (it’s wider even than the planet Mercury but less than half as massive). To give you some context, it’s wider than the continental United States.
Aerospace & DefenseVoice of America

NASA’s Mars Helicopter Completes 12 Flights

The U.S. space agency NASA reports the Ingenuity helicopter, the tiny aircraft that landed on Mars with the agency’s Perseverance rover earlier this year, has completed its 12th flight over the red planet. On its Twitter account late Monday, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which oversees the Perseverance mission, reported...
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

NASA rover marks nine years on Mars with glorious 360-degree panorama

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Congratulations, Curiosity, you've survived and thrived for over nine years on another planet. NASA's older Martian rover captured a gorgeous 360-degree panorama in early July and the space agency released it on Tuesday to celebrate the vehicle's August land-iversary.
Aerospace & DefenseWired

NASA’s Lucy Mission Gets Ready to Fly by the Trojan Asteroids

On July 30, Emily Gramlich boarded a C-17 military transport plane at Buckley Space Force Base. Gramlich, a test engineer at Lockheed Martin, had never been on this sort of aircraft before. C-17s—which look a bit like overfed sky sharks—have a lot more legroom than a commercial plane. But the open-plan square footage was necessary, because the cargo took up a lot of space. Encased in a giant shipping container was a spacecraft, being shuttled from its birthplace in Colorado to Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The spacecraft’s name is Lucy, and it will soon be on a much longer trip: a 12-year journey to eight different asteroids.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Clues to the Formation of Our Solar System — “Found in the Closest Star-Forming Cloud to Earth”

“Our solar system was most likely formed in a giant molecular cloud together with a young stellar cluster, and one or more supernova events from some massive stars in this cluster contaminated the gas, which turned into the sun and its planetary system,” said Douglas N. C. Lin, professor emeritus of astronomy and astrophysics at UC Santa Cruz. New multi-wavelength observations of the Ophiuchus star-forming region reveal interactions between clouds of star-forming gas and radionuclides produced in a nearby cluster of young stars. “Although this scenario has been suggested in the past,” Lin added, “the strength of this paper is to use multi-wavelength observations and a sophisticated statistical analysis to deduce a quantitative measurement of the model’s likelihood.”
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

NASA probe Osiris-Rex: Bennu now one of the two most dangerous asteroids

According to the latest analysis, the probability that the astroid Bennu will hit Earth sometime between today and the year 2300 is around 0.057 percent – or 1 in 1750. Together with 1950 DA, Bennu is now one of the two most dangerous known asteroids. A team of researchers calculated this on the basis, among other things, of the data that NASA’s Osiris-Rex probe collected during its visit to the asteroid. Before that, the overall probability of an impact by the year 2200 was around 0.037 percent, which is a little lower overall. A research team has now calculated exactly this probability for a Bennus impact on September 24, 2182.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Audacy

NASA forecasts an Empire State-sized asteroid could hit Earth

Scientists at NASA have adjusted their forecast of an Empire State Building-sized asteroid it predicts could potentially smash into the planet. The chances of the large rock hitting the Earth have increased. In a press conference Wednesday, NASA said there was a 1-in-1,750 chance the asteroid, Bennu, could smash into the Earth between now and 2300. It’s a higher chance than previously predicted at 1 in 2,700 chances.
Oklahoma Stateguthrienewsleader.net

NASA Jet Propulsion Lab works with OSU on Venus exploration project

(STILLWATER, Oklahoma, Aug. 16, 2021) — For centuries, astronomers and scientists have wondered about the conditions on Venus. Now, students from Oklahoma State University are working with NASA on ways to finally answer some of the burning questions surrounding Earth’s sister planet. One of the brightest objects in the night...

Comments / 0

Community Policy