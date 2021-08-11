Cancel
Boston, MA

Boston Scientific recalls 48,000 pacemakers

By Rowan Walrath
Boston Business Journal
 7 days ago
Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) has recalled about a decade's worth of its Ingenio pacemakers, citing the risk that the products might permanently go into a backup setting called "safety mode" and lose their ability to pace properly.

Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Marlborough, MAWorcester Business Journal

FDA clears Boston Scientific single-use bronchoscope

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared a new single-use bronchoscope made by Marlborough medical device manufacturer Boston Scientific, the company announced on Tuesday. The EXALT Model B Single-Use Bronchoscope is designed for use during bedside procedures in the intensive care unit or operating room, and is able to...
Boston Township, MIPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Boston Scientific

On Tuesday, shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $42.17. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Boston, MAmassdevice.com

5 challenges Boston Scientific overcame to make single-use scopes work

Boston Scientific’s Exalt Model D Single-Use Duodenoscope received FDA clearance in December 2019. It was the first device of its kind to hit the medical market. Just five months earlier, the FDA urged device manufacturers to move away from re-usable duodenoscopes with endcaps that were more difficult to clean and led to “superbug” infections in 1 in 20 cases. As it so happened, Boston Scientific was already working on a single-use scope.
Boston, MAmassdevice.com

Boston Scientific initiates trial for EkoSonic endovascular system

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced today that it began enrollment for a clinical trial of its EkoSonic endovascular system (EKOS). Marlborough, Mass.–based Boston Scientific’s HI-PEITHO trial, a collaborative research study with the Pulmonary Embolism Response Team (PERT) Consortium and the University Medical Center of the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, will compare EkoSonic in combination with anticoagulation to anticoagulation alone for treating acute, intermediate-high-risk pulmonary embolism (PE).
Economybioworld.com

Boston Scientific recalls Ingenio devices due to faulty transition to safety mode

The FDA reported that Boston Scientific Corp. has recalled several models from the Ingenio line of cardiac electrophysiology devices in a class I action that affects 48,000 devices. The recall was triggered by the risk that these devices will inappropriately shift into safety mode and thus be unable to provide pacing, as demonstrated by 65 such incidents and three instances in which patients needed external pacing in response to the problem.
