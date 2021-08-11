Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean County, NJ

Prosecutor: NJ Hit-Run Driver In Deadly X-Mas Eve Crash Surrenders To US Border Patrol

By Cecilia Levine
dailyvoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash surrendered to US Customs and Border Patrol Protection Agents in Texas, authorities announced. Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez, 27, of Jackson, was indicted by an Ocean County Grand Jury on charges of knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death and other related offenses on Aug. 11, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, NJ
City
Howell, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Border Patrol#U S Customs#Mexico#Mas#Ocean County Grand Jury#Mercedes Benz#Chevy#Shtabs#Daily Voice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...

Comments / 0

Community Policy