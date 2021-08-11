Prosecutor: NJ Hit-Run Driver In Deadly X-Mas Eve Crash Surrenders To US Border Patrol
A driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash surrendered to US Customs and Border Patrol Protection Agents in Texas, authorities announced. Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez, 27, of Jackson, was indicted by an Ocean County Grand Jury on charges of knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death and other related offenses on Aug. 11, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.dailyvoice.com
