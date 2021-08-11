Tough Enough Stacy, Inc. Luxury Activewear Launches First Line Of Women's Fitness Apparel

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tough Enough Stacy, Inc. today announced the launch of its women's activewear line, featuring a curated selection of fitness apparel with specialty fabrics, designed to provide enough comfort and support to withstand the toughest workouts.

From neutrals to bright colors, Tough Enough Stacy, Inc. introduces a sleek assortment of styles that will elevate a woman's activewear assortment, as well as her attitude. The collection features versatile, ready-to-wear pieces to ensure shoppers not only look good while exercising but are supported by quality compression fabrics with the flexibility and comfort to fit a wide range of sizes and body types.

"I took a look at the challenges and frustrations women have during their workouts — from their leggings sliding down to uncomfortable undergarments — and I created custom designs to ensure everyone who wears one of my outfits feels tough enough to crush any fitness goal," said Tough Enough Stacy, Inc. Founder and Chief Creative Officer Yaneth Chaviano. "Through life's toughest moments, I personally found strength through fitness, but I wasn't always comfortable in what I was wearing. I needed high-quality clothing that would flatter my curves and compress my mid-section through every move, and when I couldn't find the right fit, I decided to create it."

Inspired by her personal experience looking for size-inclusive fitness apparel, standout pieces include leggings and shorts with high-performance spandex, higher than the industry average waistbands, compression waists, inside stay-put gel, attached seamless panties and crotch liners. Tops include high-quality fabric, attached bra cups and padded shoulders. Pieces are now available in sizes XS-4XL (or women's sizes 2-26) on toughenoughstacy.com.

"I started Tough Enough Stacy, Inc. when I found myself reflecting on my own life experiences — from motherhood and divorce to building a career and beyond," Chaviano said. "It is more than an activewear brand; it's a community for those who want to stay tough through life's challenges and find an outlet through living a healthy lifestyle. My goal is to help others find a love of fitness through activewear with the ultimate comfort and support regardless of your shape."

Tough Enough Stacy, Inc. apparel is available for purchase globally on toughenoughstacy.com. Payments can be made via credit card, ApplePay, PayPal or ShopPay.

Shop the collection: https://toughenoughstacy.com/collections/women/women

Follow the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok: @tough.enough.stacy

About Tough Enough Stacy, Inc.

Tough Enough Stacy, Inc. is a luxury activewear brand, with a curated assortment of fitness apparel designed to withstand the toughest workouts. Its garments are made of high-quality materials to keep shoppers cool, dry and comfortable, so they can perform the best during any fitness routine. Launching in 2021 with its first line of women's activewear, each piece has been especially crafted to help women of all shapes and sizes fall in love with fitness. The collection is available globally on toughenoughstacy.com, with sizes ranging from XS-4XL.

Media Contact:

Gabriela Saade

EVP, Marketing

Tough Enough Stacy, Inc.

yaneth-chaviano-tough-enough-stacy.jpg Yaneth Chaviano, Tough Enough Stacy, Inc. Yaneth is wearing the Lux Outfit from her own collection

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tough-enough-stacy-inc-luxury-activewear-launches-first-line-of-womens-fitness-apparel-301353391.html

SOURCE Tough Enough Stacy, Inc.