Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Menominee County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Menominee, Shawano by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Menominee; Shawano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MENOMINEE AND CENTRAL SHAWANO COUNTIES At 140 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Wittenberg, or 18 miles west of Shawano, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shawano, Legend Lake, Keshena, Neopit, Red River, Pella, Tigerton, Gresham, Bowler and College Of Menominee Nation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wittenberg, WI
City
Gresham, WI
County
Menominee County, WI
City
Shawano, WI
City
Red River, WI
City
Tigerton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Keshena, WI
County
Shawano County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...

Comments / 0

Community Policy