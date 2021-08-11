Cancel
Stacy Henry Joins Projekt202 As Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS and ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- projekt202 CEO Chris Bohner today announced that Stacy Henry will take an expanded role as part of projekt202's leadership team. In her role as Chief Operating Officer, Henry will look to further build collaboration between offices and continue to improve employee experiences across the globe.

As acting General Manager of the projekt202 Atlanta office, Big Nerd Ranch, Henry has the unique perspective of having worked closely with projekt202 since the acquisition in May of 2020.

"The past year and a half has seen projekt202 continue to grow and evolve as a world-class digital transformation company. As part of that growth, we're thrilled to have Stacy join our team as COO," said Bohner. "Stacy has always brought an amazing drive to everything she does. We're excited that she is going to bring that same attention and care to the larger organization."

In her time at Big Nerd Ranch, Henry helped bring growth across the company while continuing to expand their client list.

"I'm thrilled to join Chris and projekt202 as we continue our focus on evolution and growth for both our clients and our employees," said projekt202 COO, Stacy Henry. "There is a lot of opportunity to continue the excellent work that Chris and his team have been executing on and I'm looking forward to jumping in."

Dan Ra, Big Nerd Ranch's Director of Project Strategy, will take over as General Manager of the BNR office.

About projekt202 projekt202 is the leader in experience-driven software strategy, design and development. We have a unique and established methodology for understanding people in context — we reveal unmet needs — which drives everything we do. This leads to a crisp, clear understanding of the customer, which shapes the design and development of new solutions and experiences. We have the expertise, teams, skills and scale to deliver sophisticated software solutions that improve any and all touchpoints across the user journey.

Contact: Holly Avila havila@bignerdranch.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stacy-henry-joins-projekt202-as-chief-operating-officer-301353331.html

SOURCE projekt202

