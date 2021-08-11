Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Bloomberg Women's Buy-Side Network Launches Brazil Chapter

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK and SÃO PAULO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced a new Brazil Chapter of the Bloomberg Women's Buy-Side Network (BWBN), a group focused on elevating women in the asset management industry.

Led by senior female executives, the chapter will provide information, mentoring and training to move women up to senior positions in Brazil, the largest asset management market in Latin America. Brazil is the latest to join BWBN, which has chapters in Hong Kong, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Singapore.

Empowering women to participate fully in the modern economy would light a fire under global growth, according to Bloomberg Economics. The research, "Want to Add $20 Trillion to GDP? Empower Women", estimates that if women's education and employment levels were the same as men, global GDP will increase by $20 trillion in 2050. The report was written by Bloomberg Economists Adriana Dupita, Abhishek Gupta and Tom Orlik.

"When you make diversity and inclusion a priority, you do better at attracting and retaining talent, you improve decision making, you innovate more, and you get better results," says Geraldo Coelho, Bloomberg's Latin America Business Executive. "By fully valuing the knowledge, experience, insight and ideas that women bring to the table, you are not just building a more equal business; you are building a more successful one. "

The new Brazil Chapter is led by three founding partners: Flávia Almeida, CEO of Peninsula Partners, Tatiana Grecco, Risk Director of Itaú Unbanco, and Luciane Ribeiro, founder and principal partner of 3V Capital Asset Management Ltd.

"There is no lack of female talent in Brazil, as they comprise half of our university students," Almeida said. "What women need to move forward in their careers is an ecosystem of support at home and in the corporate environment, especially with child support."

Grecco said, "I am optimistic because I see greater interest from young women in asset management compared to my generation. They are also prepared with technology skills, reducing barriers. What women need to do is recognize the richness that social interactions bring to our professional and personal education. They need to support other women, so they generate a strong network that benefits all."

"This BWBN Brazil Chapter is an inspirational path for women who might think it is impossible to get a CEO position in asset management," said Ribero. "Career progression can be slow and requires companies to commit to clear policies to support women. Women need to feel secure and active at all stages of their careers, particularly during the middle management stage when they are building a family."

Established in 2018, the Bloomberg Women's Buy-side Network ( BWBN) is a community of women in the asset management industry, who share the vision of building the next generation of female buy-side leaders. The network serves as a support system for members, promotes meritocracy and inclusion in the industry, and educates women on potential career paths.

If you are interested in being part of the new chapter, please sign up at the BWBN site and select Brazil.

About BloombergBloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength - delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately - is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomberg-womens-buy-side-network-launches-brazil-chapter-301353578.html

SOURCE Bloomberg

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Womens#Global Gdp#S O Paulo#Bwbn#Australia New Zealand#Bloomberg Economics#Bloomberg Economists#Peninsula Partners#Ita Unbanco#Bloombergbloomberg#The Bloomberg Terminal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Related
Economywtaq.com

Japan sees peril in U.S. chip hub to counter China

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is worried that U.S. plans to pour billions of dollars into chip manufacturing to fend off China could finish off what’s left of a Japanese semiconductor industry that once dominated the world. After “three lost decades”, according to Japan’s industry ministry, the country’s share of global...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Boku Launches M1ST, The World's Largest Mobile Payments Network

M1ST is the largest mobile payments network in the world, reaching 5.7 billion payment accounts in 90 countries through 330+ mobile payment methods. Through M1ST, merchants can quickly and securely accept mobile wallets, real-time payments and carrier billing through a single API integration. LONDON, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --...
Marketsalbuquerquenews.net

BlackRock encourages investors to lift allocations to China's markets

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- World leading asset manager BlackRock has called on investors to lift allocations to China's markets. The New York-based investment house's internal think-tank suggested "the higher allocations to Chinese stocks and debt as the country's capital markets" had boomed "in size and sophistication," according to a recent report by The Financial Times (FT).
BusinessSun-Journal

China’s faltering economic recovery adds to global growth risks

China’s economy slowed more than expected in July, adding to signs that the global recovery is coming under pressure as the delta virus variant snarls supply chains and undermines consumer confidence. Retail sales were hit by tough new virus restrictions introduced toward the end of the month to contain fresh...
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Embark Beyond launching Brazil operations

New York-based travel agency Embark Beyond is partnering with fellow Virtuoso member Teresa Perez Tours, a specialist in luxury FITs, to launch Embark Brazil, a full-service host agency. It is Embark Beyond's first international foray. "The Perez family are the royalty of luxury travel in Brazil and dream partners with...
WorldWFMZ-TV Online

Hong Kong Financial Markets

Asian markets lower amid China, Afghanistan unease. Asian stock markets have declined amid turmoil in Afghanistan and unease about China's economic outlook after July activity was weaker than expected. Shanghai, Hong Kong and South Korea retreated while Tokyo rose. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose to a new high despite rising American coronavirus infections. Investors were watching rapid developments in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country with unexpected speed and thousands of people tried to flee. Investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell for the U.S. central bank's outlook on the biggest global economy.
Marketsinternationalinvestment.net

BlackRock Investment Institute cites China as 'standalone' from EMs for first time

BlackRock Investment Institute (BII) has said it is time for China to be considered "an investment destination separate from" emerging markets (EM) and developed markets (DM) and revealed it is breaking out Chinese assets from EMs "as distinct tactical allocations" for the first time in its 2021 mid-year outlook. The...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Yuan's global use faces test as Xi's reforms rattle markets

The Chinese yuan has been making inroads in the world of cross-border payments in recent years, but a pair of data points due this week will reveal whether the country's sudden industry crackdowns have dented international trust in the currency. The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, also known as...
Posted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian shares mixed, currencies soften on weak China data, virus worries

* South Korea's won hits near one-year low * Philippine shares add 0.7% * India's Nifty 50 hovers near record high * Indonesia's cenbank to hold benchmark rate - Reuters poll By Sameer Manekar Aug 17 (Reuters) - Asian currencies eased on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected economic data from China and rising COVID-19 cases in the region weighed on investor sentiment, while stocks traded mixed with Philippine equities up nearly 1% after a record budget proposal. Market participants were also tracking developments in Afghanistan, with the deteriorating situation in the capital Kabul having eclipsed overnight strength on Wall Street. Equities in South Korea gave up nearly 1% and hit their lowest since late-May in their eighth straight session of losses, while Singapore shares fell for a third straight day and were down half a percent. On the other hand, Philippine shares climbed 0.7% after President Rodrigo Duterte proposed a record $99.13 billion budget for 2022, 11.5% higher than the 2021 allotment, to help the country recover from the pandemic. Among currencies, South Korea's won weakened for a sixth straight session and hit a near one-year low as economic slowdown concerns in China, the country's biggest trading partner, and rising coronavirus cases weighed. The won last traded at 1,176.7 per dollar after falling to 1,179.0, its lowest since mid-September last year. Data released on Monday showed China's July retail sales growth and factory output slowed down sharply as new COVID-19 outbreaks, social restrictions, and floods disrupted business operations, adding to signs that the economic recovery in region's largest trading partner may be losing momentum. Citing the risk from surging cases, analysts at ANZ Bank cut their 2021 growth forecast for China to 8.3% from 8.8% and said economic growth would be of secondary priority for the government behind a zero COVID-19 tolerance policy. In Malaysia, the ringgit stabilised after softening to a one-year low on Monday after the cabinet led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned. "So far, while there have been some market movements, including Malaysian ringgit weakening, the degree remains small and discreet, fortunately," analysts at OCBC Bank said. The ringgit was at 4.2370 per dollar after weakening to 4.2430 the previous day, while equities advanced nearly 1% to hit their highest since late July. Elsewhere, Thai shares added 0.5%, while India's Nifty 50 hovered near its record high. Markets in Indonesia, were closed for a public holiday. A Reuters poll showed Bank Indonesia will keep its benchmark interest rate at a record low in a meeting later in the week as it tries to continue to support Southeast Asia's largest economy without adding more pressure on the rupiah. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.9 basis points to 6.350% ** Philippine peso appreciates as much as 0.2% ** U.S. 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.67 basis points to 1.2417% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0637 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.07 -5.55 -0.36 -0.07 China.
RetailPosted by
IBTimes

Asia Markets Down On Delta Variant Gloom

Asian markets were broadly down Tuesday as investors weighed record gains on Wall Street against fears the resurgent Delta coronavirus variant may put the brakes on the global economic recovery. Major US indices rebounded overnight from a slow start as bargain hunters stepped up purchases -- leaving both the Dow...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Valuing China assets no easy task after $1 trillion wipeout

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Any veteran investor will tell you that financial markets overshoot when trouble hits, but what if that market is the world's second-largest economy and the government has decided the rules of the game have changed?. China's months-long regulatory crackdown has included big names in e-commerce,...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks stumble as China data disappoint

SYDNEY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Asian share markets slipped on Monday after a raft of Chinese data showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the engine of global growth, just as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 with vaccinations. Figures on July...
IndustryLife Style Extra

Brazil's coffee exporters launch contract tracking system with Experian

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's main coffee exporter. association Cecafe and a subsidiary of information management. firm Experian Plc next week a will launch system for. tracking and enforcing coffee sales, the group told Reuters on. Friday. The move comes as strong price fluctuations for coffee have. led...
Technologyfinextra.com

Roxe blockchain payment network expands to Brazil

Roxe, a next-generation global payment network, today announced that Rana Express, an international money transfer company, will become a Roxe node to send remittances from the United States to beneficiaries in Brazil using the Rana Wallet (Android and iOS versions). The Roxe network is designed to save financial institutions significant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy