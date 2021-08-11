Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Everything You Need to Know About Philly’s Plastic-Bag Ban

By David Murrell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for your soon-to-be-plastic-bagless future. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. With everything going on in the world, you could be forgiven for not closely following the rollout of Philadelphia’s plastic-bag ban. Hell, it isn’t even the most important trash-related story right now. That honor would go to the Streets Department’s failure to pick up the trash on time. Or possibly the Streets Department ticketing people for having their bins out on the curb past trash day, after having failed to empty said bins on trash day. Or just maybe it’s the expansion of street sweeping.

