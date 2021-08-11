Cancel
American Injectables Announces Hiring Of World Class Leadership Team

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Injectables Inc., a developer and manufacturer of sterile injectable parenteral drugs located in Tampa Bay, FL today announced the expansion of the leadership team with the hiring of Adam Levitt as CEO, Gilad Shadur as CFO and Alison Brown as VP Quality, further strengthening the leadership team after the addition of Ben Boling as COO last year.

Adam Levitt becomes the CEO effective 1 August 2021. Adam was already a board member for the company, making this a smooth leadership transition. Adam will have strategic and operational responsibility for American Injectables and will report to the board of directors. Prior to joining, Adam was CEO, Shilpa Pharma Inc., the US arm of Shilpa Medicare Ltd., a global API and Formulation company. He previously held executive roles with Teva Pharmaceuticals, Strides/Agila, Perrigo and Dr. Reddy's. Adam brings extensive experience and leadership to the company at a key time in its growth.

Gilad Shadur joined American Injectables in May 2021 and assumes full responsibility for the financial management of the company, including IT. He will report to the CEO. Most recently, Gilad was CFO, R&D and Portfolio at Teva Pharmaceuticals. Previously he held a similar position with Teva leading finance activities for the US Generics business. These and other roles were the result of many successful years advancing through various assignments in the finance organization.

Alison Brown also joined American Injectables in August 2021. Alison will be responsible for Quality Assurance and Compliance, ensuring Good Manufacturing Practices as they pertain to regulatory governing bodies for products produced at American Injectables. She will report to the CEO. Alison joins the company having held previous senior roles in Quality site leadership, and a career of over 25 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

The new hires together with Ben Boling, COO and Travis Allen, VP Operations/Business Development form a seasoned and talented leadership team bringing to American Injectables world class experience from Teva, Perrigo, Dr. Reddy's, AMRI, Bayer and Amgen.

In their first move, the team acquired the rights from Namigen LLC to manufacture and commercialize their first injectable drug, used in hospitals. Namigen LLC is a virtual pharmaceutical company led by Nathan Barishansky and Michael Major who have successfully developed multiple generic products, commercializing these through partners like AI. The product being acquired is listed on the FDA's Essential Medicines list which designates medically necessary drugs that should be in supply at all times and readily available to serve patient needs.

"American Injectables is delighted to welcome such strong talent to the Company, their deep experience and business leadership will help accelerate our plans to make an important contribution to the US HealthCare system by providing high quality, affordable sterile injectable products, particularly in areas of continuing drug shortages, from a US based manufacturing facility. Our deal announcement with Namigen LLC is just the first step in our journey." We are building a formidable leadership team that is bringing back sterile manufacturing to the US. The appointments of the CEO, CFO, and VPQ strengthens the foundation for the future. We have worked very hard to build the right facility and right team as we fulfill our goal of reshoring and strengthening the US based supply chain for essential medicines," said Chairman Subhanu Saxena.

Mr. Levitt commented, "I am very excited about the team we have built and the strategy for the Company. Assuring Essential Medicines are available for all patients is paramount to securing our health care system's independence from supply chain issues and shortages. Gaining access to our first ANDA, demonstrates the company's readiness and commitment to manufacture essential medicines at our Tampa, Florida area location." He further stated that the company is now ready to discuss a full range of partnerships with the industry. Please contact the company to start discussions.

About American InjectablesAmerican Injectables is a US-based manufacturer of sterile injectable parenteral drugs with a world-class facility focused on ready-to-use pre-filled syringes and vials. The company's product line includes small molecule 505(b)(2) and 505(j) syringe and vial products, and it serves as an outsourced contract manufacturing partner for strategic pharmaceutical companies. In September 2020, American Injectables received a $10 million commitment from New Rhein Healthcare Investors to accelerate the manufacture of essential medicines. For more information, see https://americaninj.com/

About New Rhein Healthcare InvestorsNew Rhein is a venture capital/early growth stage fund manager whose investment strategy focuses on proven molecules used in new ways, such as new delivery forms and potential new uses and indications. In this way, New Rhein limits science-based risk and concentrates on development and execution. Prior investments have included medicines for Alzheimer's disease, ophthalmic disorders, respiratory disease, and molecular oncology diagnostics. New Rhein's partners, associates, and advisors are knowledgeable executives of industry leaders with solid track records of operational, investment, and transactional experience. New Rhein combines significant deal-making expertise with deep operating experience, allowing it to tailor the right deal for the right situation and work with its portfolio companies to achieve maximum value for their products. For more information, see www.newrhein.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-injectables-announces-hiring-of-world-class-leadership-team-301353527.html

SOURCE New Rhein Healthcare Investors LLC

