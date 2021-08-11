Hanover artist to exhibit at The Gallery@57 in Malden

Hanover artist Robyn Thompson Duong will exhibit several works at The Gallery@57, 57 Pleasant St., Malden. The purpose of Duong’s work is to evoke pride in Black culture and the spirit of femininity. Drawing inspiration from art history and challenging the societal perceptions and stereotypes of Black femininity and beauty, Duong depicts women of color as Mother Goddess. Duong’s work seeks to reappropriate the Black female image and what it means to be a woman of color.