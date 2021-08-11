Cronometer Is Bringing Unprecedented Health Tracking To The New Galaxy Watch4 Series

REVELSTOKE, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as Samsung unveils their latest addition to the wearables market with the new Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, Cronometer is excited to announce their partnership as the featured nutrition tracking app. What you can expect straight away from this new integration is the ability to see your daily nutrition report, including Energy Balance, Highlighted Nutrients, and Nutrition Scores right on the watch face. If you have set up daily reminders within your Cronometer mobile app, you can choose to also be notified on your watch! This provides Cronometer and Galaxy Watch4 users with the unparalleled ability to monitor and track their health to reach their nutrition and fitness goals. That is not all, this collaboration will continue to develop and grow.

"Being a nutrition nerd, I'm super excited to bring Cronometer's in-depth nutrition analysis to the Wear OS platform. Coupled with the new tech in the Galaxy Watch4 series, we see no end to the possibilities to improve health outcomes for users." Aaron Davidson, CEO, Cronometer.

This partnership has come at no better time, with several lifestyle-related diseases continuously on the rise. The Cronometer Wear OS app allows users to take control of their health and make improvements to their lifestyles and diets.

About Cronometer Software Inc.: Cronometer is a free personal health & nutrition tracker with the most accurate and comprehensive nutrition database on the market. Unlike other tracking apps, their nutritional data is curated from verified, accurate sources. Cronometer was developed by CEO Aaron Davidson and originally started as a personal side project in 2005. Over the years it has transformed from a hobby into a growing business.

If you would like to better know yourself and your health, you can sign up for Cronometer for free on their website, Apple App Store, or Google Play Store. You can also learn more on the Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic here.

Media contact:Gabby MasonCronometer Software Inc.+1 778 814 3554 316373@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cronometer-is-bringing-unprecedented-health-tracking-to-the-new-galaxy-watch4-series-301353520.html

SOURCE Cronometer Software Inc.