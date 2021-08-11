Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Cronometer Is Bringing Unprecedented Health Tracking To The New Galaxy Watch4 Series

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

REVELSTOKE, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as Samsung unveils their latest addition to the wearables market with the new Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, Cronometer is excited to announce their partnership as the featured nutrition tracking app. What you can expect straight away from this new integration is the ability to see your daily nutrition report, including Energy Balance, Highlighted Nutrients, and Nutrition Scores right on the watch face. If you have set up daily reminders within your Cronometer mobile app, you can choose to also be notified on your watch! This provides Cronometer and Galaxy Watch4 users with the unparalleled ability to monitor and track their health to reach their nutrition and fitness goals. That is not all, this collaboration will continue to develop and grow.

"Being a nutrition nerd, I'm super excited to bring Cronometer's in-depth nutrition analysis to the Wear OS platform. Coupled with the new tech in the Galaxy Watch4 series, we see no end to the possibilities to improve health outcomes for users." Aaron Davidson, CEO, Cronometer.

This partnership has come at no better time, with several lifestyle-related diseases continuously on the rise. The Cronometer Wear OS app allows users to take control of their health and make improvements to their lifestyles and diets.

About Cronometer Software Inc.: Cronometer is a free personal health & nutrition tracker with the most accurate and comprehensive nutrition database on the market. Unlike other tracking apps, their nutritional data is curated from verified, accurate sources. Cronometer was developed by CEO Aaron Davidson and originally started as a personal side project in 2005. Over the years it has transformed from a hobby into a growing business.

If you would like to better know yourself and your health, you can sign up for Cronometer for free on their website, Apple App Store, or Google Play Store. You can also learn more on the Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic here.

Media contact:Gabby MasonCronometer Software Inc.+1 778 814 3554 316373@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cronometer-is-bringing-unprecedented-health-tracking-to-the-new-galaxy-watch4-series-301353520.html

SOURCE Cronometer Software Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Nutrition#Tech#Highlighted Nutrients#Apple App Store#Google Play Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s latest promotion includes a line of service for free

Finding the right time to switch phone carriers is always a struggle. If you’re going through the hassle of leaving one carrier for another, you’ll want to make sure that you are getting a better deal and better service. It’s even more complicated when you have several family members on the same plan. That’s why T-Mobile’s latest promotion is worth a look for new and current customers alike. For a limited time, T-Mobile customers on eligible rate plans can get a third line for free. Today’s Top Deal 88,000+ Amazon shoppers love these luxurious bed sheets that keep you cool at night! Price:...
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

The smartwatch consists of eSIM, MIL-STD-810G compliant*, 50m water-resistant (IP68), ECG certified, Blood pressure monitor, *does not guarantee ruggedness or use in extreme conditions. The smartwatch comes in various colors like Black, Pink Gold, Silver, and Green. The sensors include Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer. It is integrated with Natural...
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic leaks yet again in detailed renders

The upcoming Galaxy Watch4 series from Samsung has leaked thoroughly in leaks thus far and the latest one comes from @evleaks. It shows the Watch4 Classic model in black and white and we can see both the watch face side with its rotating bezel as well as the rear which houses the health-tracking sensors.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 is official, and it could be the most exciting thing to happen to Wear OS in years

Surprise? After teases and leaks (and some more leaks), the company finally confirmed its newest wearables today: the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. They're both the first smartwatches to come out of Google's partnership with Samsung to make Wear OS suck less and the first devices to use Samsung's new W920 chip. These watches have a lot to prove.
Weight Lossmobihealthnews.com

Samsung inks deal with nutrition app Lifesum on new Galaxy Watch4

Samsung has partnered with nutrition app Lifesum for its upcoming Galaxy Watch4 series. The new smartwatch series, launching Aug. 27, will feature Lifesum as a nutrition partner, allowing users to track food and water intake, and has functions like activity monitoring, step counting and sleep analysis on the Watch4. “As...
Cell PhonesCNET

Samsung Galaxy phones can store COVID vaccination proof in Samsung Pay

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Samsung is making it easier to show proof you've been vaccinated, all through your Galaxy smartphone. The tech giant has partnered with health care nonprofit The Commons Project to securely store immunization status digitally within Samsung Pay, letting you get access to a bar or restaurant that requires you to show proof you've received the shots for COVID-19.
NFLmspoweruser.com

Samsung officially announces Galaxy Watch4 series with an all-new OS and UI

As expected, Samsung today officially revealed the new Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. The new Wear OS Powered by Samsung power these new smartwatches. The main highlight of Galaxy Watch4 is the Samsung’s groundbreaking BioActive Sensor which uses a single chip to precisely run Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis. For the first time, customers can measure their body composition which will give them a deeper understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage.
ElectronicsDC Rainmaker

Samsung Outlines Galaxy Watch4: First New Google WearOS Watch–Full Details

Today, Samsung announced their Galaxy Watch 4, which is the first watch to utilize the new Google + Samsung variant of Wear OS. This new operating system (or, slightly rebranded one) allows access to the Google Play store, while Samsung says it also brings the “best of” Tizen to the table as well (Samsung’s existing smartwatch platform).
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series holistic smartwatches use Wear OS powered by Samsung

Take control of every aspect of your life from a single gadget with the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series holistic smartwatches. This series includes the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, both of which use a new operating system: Wear OS powered by Samsung. Boasting an intuitive user interface, the collection offers a wide range of health features that promote overall wellness. Using Samsung’s three-in-one BioActive Sensor, the Galaxy Watch4 runs Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis health sensors. This means you’ll get all kinds of information about your blood oxygen, heartbeat, blood pressure, and body composition. This last feature, Body Composition, helps you understand your health and fitness using a variety of important measurements. Not only that, but you also get a well-rounded assessment of your sleep patterns—including breathing and snoring data—so you rest longer and better. Finally, get more out of your gadget with these smartwatches.
ElectronicsIGN

Daily Deals: Price Drops on Apple AirPods Pro, Apple iPad Pro, and Apple Watch Series 6, Preorder New Samsung Galaxy Z Phones

Today you can save big on the latest generation Apple AirPods, Apple iPad Pro, and Apple Watches. If you're Android-inclined, the new Samsung Galaxy Z phones with folding displays and the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches are up for preorder. Other deals include the lowest price we've ever seen for an RTX 3070 equipped gaming laptop, the best SSD upgrade for your PS5 console, a new price drop on an Arcade1Up Ms PAC-MAN cabinet, and more.
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 bring ANC in a lightweight body

I am using galaxy buds Pro from past 2 months.. .. Call quality is awesome.. Bass is awesome..... I am using galaxy buds Pro from past 2 months.. .. Call quality is awesome.. Bass is awesome..... You can use foam eartips for comfort rather than preamplifier for buds pro. Rating0...
NFLpocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G announced at $999, brings new design, huge upgrades

After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung has finally announced its latest generation of foldable flip phones – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. The new foldable features a brand new sleek design and premium features. Samsung also announced new stylish ring grips and strap cases that make it even easier to hold the phone and express your style more uniquely.
Technologygsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series activation requires a GMS supporting smartphone

The brand new Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic from Samsung are the first smartwatches to run on Google’s new Wear OS 3 platform which was developed jointly with the Korean tech giant. In an interesting turn of events, Samsung requires a smartphone that supports Google Mobile Services (GMS) in order to activate the new watches meaning no iOS or Huawei devices will be able to work with the Watch4 series out the box.

Comments / 0

Community Policy