Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Worldwide Fats And Oils Industry To 2030 - Players Include Wilmar International, Archer Daniels Midland And Bunge Among Others

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fats and Oils Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global fats and oils market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global fats and oils market is expected to grow from $136.31 billion in 2020 to $146.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $200.21 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.
  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.
  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
  • Identify growth segments for investment.
  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.
  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the fats and oils? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Fats And Oils market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider fats and oils market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.
  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
  • The fats and oils market section of the report gives context. It compares the fats and oils market with other segments of the syrup, seasoning, oils, & general food market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, fats and oils indicators comparison.

Major companies in the fats and oils market include Wilmar International Limited; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Bunge Limited; Cargill and Ruchi Soya.The fats and oils market consists of sales of fats and oils by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce shortening and margarine from purchased fats and oils; refine and/or blend vegetable, oilseed, and tree nut oils from purchased oils; and blend purchased animal fats with purchased vegetable oils. The fats and oils market is segmented into fats and oils. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global fats and oils market, accounting for 62% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 13% of the global fats and oils market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global fats and oils market.Manufacturers are increasingly offering avocado oil due to increase in demand from health-conscious customers. Avocado oil provides a lot of health benefits as it is a healthy fat and contains plenty of vitamins. Also, there is an increase in global avocado fruit production with five million metric ton, and annual production is expected to increase by nearly 200,000 metric tons. Mexico produces around 1.8 million metric tons of avocado fruit. This increase in fruit production is also expected to lead to increased demand.The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the fats and oils manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Food and beverage manufacturers depend on supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers. As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to lack of raw materials. Also, restrictions on trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to the decline. The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the fats and oils manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.Many countries across the globe are experiencing falling prices of crops due to overcapacity; this is expected result in low raw material costs for fats and oils manufacturing companies. For example, in 2019, the Indian government spent $873 million to subsidize the export of sugar as a result of overproduction of sugarcane, thereby reducing prices. Thus, overproduction of certain crops is likely to result in higher profit margins for food and beverage companies. Higher profit margins will enable fats and oils manufacturing companies to increase their production and drive the market going forward. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Fats And Oils Market Characteristics3.1. Market Definition3.2. Key Segmentations 4. Fats And Oils Market Product Analysis4.1. Leading Products/ Services4.2. Key Features and Differentiators4.3. Development Products 5. Fats And Oils Market Supply Chain5.1. Supply Chain5.2. Distribution5.3. End Customers 6. Fats And Oils Market Customer Information6.1. Customer Preferences6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth 7. Fats And Oils Market Trends And Strategies 8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Fats And Oils 9. Fats And Oils Market Size And Growth9.1. Market Size9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market9.2.2. Restraints On The Market9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market9.3.2. Restraints On The Market 10. Fats And Oils Market Regional Analysis10.1. Global Fats And Oils Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)10.2. Global Fats And Oils Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region10.3. Global Fats And Oils Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region 11. Fats And Oils Market Segmentation

12. Fats And Oils Market Metrics12.1. Fats And Oils Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global12.2. Per Capita Average Fats And Oils Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

13. Asia-Pacific Fats And Oils Market

14. Western Europe Fats And Oils Market

15. Eastern Europe Fats And Oils Market

16. North America Fats And Oils Market

17. South America Fats And Oils Market

18. Middle East Fats And Oils Market

19. Africa Fats And Oils Market

20. Fats And Oils Market Competitive Landscape20.1. Competitive Market Overview20.2. Market Shares20.3. Company Profiles20.3.1. Wilmar International Limited20.3.1.1. Company Overview20.3.1.2. Products And Services20.3.1.3. Strategy20.3.1.4. Financial Performance20.3.2. Archer Daniels Midland Company20.3.2.1. Company Overview20.3.2.2. Products And Services20.3.2.3. Strategy20.3.2.4. Financial Performance20.3.3. Bunge Limited20.3.3.1. Company Overview20.3.3.2. Products And Services20.3.3.3. Strategy20.3.3.4. Financial Performance20.3.4. Cargill20.3.4.1. Company Overview20.3.4.2. Products And Services20.3.4.3. Strategy20.3.4.4. Financial Performance20.3.5. Ruchi Soya20.3.5.1. Company Overview20.3.5.2. Products And Services20.3.5.3. Strategy20.3.5.4. Financial Performance 21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Fats And Oils Market 22. Market Background: Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food Market22.1. Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food Market Characteristics22.2. Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global22.3. Global Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)22.4. Global Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region22.5. Global Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion) 23. Recommendations 24. Appendix

25. Copyright And DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5zrrup

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-fats-and-oils-industry-to-2030---players-include-wilmar-international-archer-daniels-midland-and-bunge-among-others-301353368.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Oils#Wilmar International#Market Research#Market Segments#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Bunge Limited#Cargill#Ruchi Soya#Avocado
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Digital Textile Printing Market Upcoming Trends, and Global Industry Size CAGR 19.1% by 2027

Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Digital Textile Printing Market by Ink Type (Reactive, Acid, Direct Disperse, Sublimation, Pigment, and Others) Substrate (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, and Others), Application (Clothing/Garments, Households, Technical Textiles, Display, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027″. According to the report, the global digital textile printing market was pegged at $2.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $8.8 billion, growing at a 19.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Businessthedallasnews.net

Flavored Yogurt Market to Reach $92.3 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research | Key Players: Danone, Nestle, Chobani LLC, General Mills, Arla Foods,etc.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Flavored Yogurt Marketby Flavor (Strawberry, Vanilla, Peach, Blueberry, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience stores, E commerce, and Others), and Type (Organic and Conventional): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global flavored yogurt industry was estimated at $66.35 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $92.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026.
Industryatlantanews.net

Dairy Free Products Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Danone, Hain Celestial Group, WhiteWave Foods, SunOpta

Latest released the research study on Global Dairy Free Products Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Dairy Free Products Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Dairy Free Products. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Danone S.A. (France),Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (United States),WhiteWave Foods (United States),SunOpta (Canada),Vitasoy International Holdings (Hong Kong),Good Karma Foods (United States),Valio Ltd (Finland),Nestle S.A. (Switzerland),Arla Foods (Denmark),Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co. Limited (Australia)
Economybostonnews.net

Whipping Cream Market Is Booming Worldwide | Anchor Food Professionals, Bulla Dairy Foods, Fonterra, Dean's Dairy

The Latest released survey report on Worldwide Whipping Cream Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Worldwide Whipping Cream manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Nestle, Tatua Dairy, ConAgra Foods, Land O'Lakes, Arla Foods, Bulla Dairy Foods, Fonterra, Dean's Dairy, Royal A-ware, Muller Group, Anchor Food Professionals, Granarolo, Hanan Products, Lactalis International, ProducersDairy, Alamance Foods & Heng Guan Food Industrial.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Condiments Sauces Market To See Extraordinary Growth | Nestle, Fuchs Gewurze, Unilever Group

The Latest survey report on Worldwide Condiments Sauces Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Worldwide Condiments Sauces segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Pepsico, Nestle, Fuchs Gewurze, Unilever Group, General Mills, Hormel Foods, Kraft Foods Group, ConAgra Foods & Kroger.
BusinessMedagadget.com

Disposable Respirator Market Expected to Expand at 25.6% CAGR during 2021 to 2024 | Coherent Market Insights

Disposable Respirator Market 2021 research report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Disposable Respirator manufacturers and is a importance source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report primarily focuses on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. Further, in the Disposable Respirator market report, various definitions and categorization of the Disposable Respirator Market, applications and chain structure are discussed.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Fresh Food Packaging Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Amcor, Mondi, Budelpack

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Fresh Food Packaging Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Fresh Food Packaging market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Mold Inhibitors Market Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2028 | Archer Daniels Midland Company,BASF,Dow,PCC SE,DSM etc.

Mold Inhibitors Market Share, Size, Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2028. The business report released by Contrive Datum Insights on Mold Inhibitors Market 2021 Key Industry Analysis and Forecast 2028 is focused to facilitate a deep understanding of the Mold Inhibitors Market definition, potential, and scope. The report is curated after deep research and analysis by experts. It consists of an organized and methodical explanation of current Mold Inhibitors Market trends to assist the users to entail in-depth Mold Inhibitors Market analysis. The report encompasses a comprehensive assessment of different strategies like mergers acquisitions, product developments, and research developments adopted by prominent Mold Inhibitors Market leaders to stay at the forefront in the global market.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Bakery Fats Market To See Huge Growth By 2021-2026 | Wilmar, AAK KAMANI PRIVATE, Fat Ben Bakery

The Latest survey report on Global Bakery Fats Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Bakery Fats segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Premium Vegetable Oils, Wilmar International, AAK KAMANI PRIVATE, Fat Ben Bakery, AAK, Goodman Fielder & CSM Bakery Solutions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Honeywell International, Horiba And Siemens Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (CEMS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (CEMS) estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach...
Industrycoleofduty.com

Dihydrocitronellol Market 2020–2026 Development & Growth Analysis Including Key Players are: Sigma-Aldrich, Takasago International, Aurora Fine Chemicals

“Dihydrocitronellol Market Highlights On Evolution 2026. The Global Dihydrocitronellol market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Hive, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Dihydrocitronellol industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Dihydrocitronellol growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Dihydrocitronellol industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Dihydrocitronellol industry segments), market share of top players/products. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Instrument & Control Systems Technology (AOS) Training Market 2021 – Worldwide Industry Overview, Key Players, and Revenue Insights to 2027

The current report allotted by MarketQuest.biz titled Global Instrument & Control Systems Technology (AOS) Training Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 indicates a complete review of the market that covers various elements of product definition, market segmentation supported diverse parameters. The record appraises the possibilities and current market situation, giving insights and updates of relating segments engaged with the worldwide Instrument & Control Systems Technology (AOS) Training market for the forecast duration of 2021-2027.
Marketscommunitynewscorp.com

Global Gluten Feed Market 2021 Business Standards and Competition Landscape 2027 |Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle, Grain Processing Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated

The report by Zion Market Research on the Global Gluten Feed Market Research Report Covers, Future Trends, Size, Share, Past, Present Data and Deep Analysis, And Forecast, 2021-2027 market is an indispensable guide for positioning one’s business in a highly competitive market landscape. The report is tailored according to our client’s needs and their current foothold in the market. The report is the compilation of analysis and deep assessment of industry experts and associated participants across the value chain.
Economyhoustonmirror.com

Cooking Oils and Fats Market to Develop New Growth Story | Cargill, Wilmar International, Unilever, Archer Daniels Midland

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cooking Oils and Fats Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cooking Oils and Fats market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cooking Oils and Fats Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Industrycommunitynewscorp.com

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market Future Prospects 2027 |Barry Callebaut, Arla Foods, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

The report by Zion Market Research on the Global Confectionery Ingredients Market Research Report Covers, Future Trends, Size, Share, Past, Present Data and Deep Analysis, And Forecast, 2021-2027 market is an indispensable guide for positioning one’s business in a highly competitive market landscape. The report is tailored according to our client’s needs and their current foothold in the market. The report is the compilation of analysis and deep assessment of industry experts and associated participants across the value chain.
Marketsatlantanews.net

At a CAGR of 11.1% Edible Cutlery Market to hit $56,970.4 thousand by 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, " Edible Cutlery Market by Product, Raw Material, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global edible cutlery market size was valued at $24,860.0 thousand in 2018, and is expected to reach $56,970.4 thousand by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2026. North America dominated the market in 2018, accounting for 41.8% of the total edible cutlery market share.

Comments / 0

Community Policy