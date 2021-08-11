SpongeBob SquarePants Universe Expands with 52 More Episodes Across 3 Series
Nickelodeon is expanding its SpongeBob SquarePants universe with 52 episodes across the property’s three series, the network announced today. Nickelodeon has greenlit additional episodes of The Patrick Star Show and season 13 of the original SpongeBob SquarePants series and also, Paramount+ has renewed Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years for a second season and added additional episodes to season one.www.vitalthrills.com
Comments / 0