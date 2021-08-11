Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

SpongeBob SquarePants Universe Expands with 52 More Episodes Across 3 Series

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNickelodeon is expanding its SpongeBob SquarePants universe with 52 episodes across the property’s three series, the network announced today. Nickelodeon has greenlit additional episodes of The Patrick Star Show and season 13 of the original SpongeBob SquarePants series and also, Paramount+ has renewed Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years for a second season and added additional episodes to season one.

www.vitalthrills.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clancy Brown
Person
Dana Snyder
Person
Carolyn Lawrence
Person
Jill Talley
Person
Rodger Bumpass
Person
Bill Fagerbakke
Person
Tom Kenny
Person
Marc Ceccarelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Animated Series#Paramount#The Patrick Star Show#Nickelodeon Animation#Squidward#Cg#The Monster Machines#Grandpat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesbsckids.com

SpongeBob SquarePants Gets Lucky With 13

Nickelodeon is going to get keep us rolling in SpongeBob SquarePants stories as we get 13 new episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants Season 13, 13 Additional Episodes of The Patrick Star Show, and Paramount+ Renews Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years for Season Two, and Adds 13 Episodes to Season One. With those 3 additions and the rest of Kamp Koral that is going to be a lot of new episodes for everyone to enjoy.
AnimalsGood News Network

Researchers Find Real-life SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star

Oh, who lives in a pineapple under the sea… around the Retriever Seamount 200 miles off the New England coast in the Atlantic Ocean?. Well according to one marine biologist, it’s SpongeBob SquarePants and his mate, Patrick Star. The yellow and pink duo from the iconic children’s cartoon were spotted...
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

ViacomCBS News: Spongebob Universe Gets Picked Up For More Episodes ; Debut Trailer For “The Smurfs” Released

Blue and small, and standing only three apples tall, The Smurfs are set to make their Nickelodeon debut in an all-new series premiering Friday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT). The CG-animated series marks the return of the globally renowned characters to television for the first time in nearly 40 years and follows Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty, Clumsy and the other inhabitants of Smurf Village on all-new adventures, packed with humor, heart and high-stakes action. In the premiere episode, “Smurf-Fu,” when Smurfette rescues Brainy from a giant snake, the other Smurfs ask her to teach them “Smurf-Fu.” Next in, “Diaper Daddy,” when everyone is tired of changing Baby’s diapers, Handy decides to invent a robot that will do the job.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Spongebob” Franchise Gets 52 New Episodes

Nickelodeon has picked up its long-running animated marine comedy “SpongeBob SquarePants” for fifty-two more episodes across the franchise. The flagship series will score a thirteen-episode back order add to the existing thirteen for Season 13 – bringing the total up to twenty-six episodes. Recent spin-offs “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years”...
TV SeriesPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘What If…’ Marvel’s TV Universe Kept Expanding?

Growing up, I’m not sure the idea behind any comic-book series excited me more than Marvel’s What If…? Each issue used the titular question to examine a version of Marvel history that went very differently, like, “What if… Spider-Man Had Never Become a Crimefighter?” or, conversely, “What If… Doctor Doom Had Become A Hero?” The mere possibility of these radical deviations from the stories I knew was so thrilling, I barely even noticed how hit-and-miss the What If…? comic itself could be. While some issues were well-received enough to eventually lead to ongoing series (including Jane Foster becoming Thor decades...
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Marvel's What If...? Episodes Could Expand Into Live-Action Movie Spinoffs

One of the most unique projects that Marvel Studios has done is the upcoming animated Disney+ series Marvel's What If...?. where each episode will take beloved Marvel characters and put them into strange, new situations. For example, the first episode will ask the question, "what if Peggy Carter took the superhero serum?" The second episode will feature an interesting premise with T'challa as Star-Lord.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Great British Baking Show’: New Episodes to Hit Netflix This Fall as Streamer Expands Baking Series Lineup

“The Great British Baking Show” will be back on Netflix to warn against the dangers of soggy bottoms later this year. While no specific premiere date has been set, Collection 9 of the popular baking competition series will debut on the streamer this fall. Collection 8 debuted back in September, with Netflix releasing episodes three days after they ran in the U.K. The show follows a group of amateur bakers as they are put through their paces in a series of weekly challenges by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. One contestant is eliminated each week, and the winner is selected from...
Comicsvitalthrills.com

Superman: The Complete Animated Series Coming to Blu-ray

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Superman: The Animated Series with a fully remastered Blu-ray box set. Superman: The Complete Animated Series (pre-order at Amazon), which includes several hours of bonus features headlined by an all-new documentary detailing the creation of one of the most beloved animated Super Hero cartoons in history, will be available starting October 12, 2021.
Comicsshowbizjunkies.com

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Anime Series Trailer and Voice Cast Announcement

Disney+ just released the official trailer and voice cast details for the upcoming original series, Star Wars: Visions. The anthology series reimagines the Star Wars galaxy in anime format, with the seven shorts produced by first-class Japanese anime studios. “Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios...
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Trek’ Icon George Takei Returns to ‘Star Wars’

For decades, actor George Takei has been as synonymous with the Star Trek universe as William Shatner’s Captain James T. Kirk or Leonard Nimoy’s Spock — the Asian American actor first played USS Enterprise Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu from 1966-1969 in Star Trek: The Original Series. Takei then went on to reprise the role numerous times in projects like Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991), Star Trek IV – The Voyage Home (1986), and the famed Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982).
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Jurnee Smollett Breaks Bad

For W’s second annual TV Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. From the age of just 10 months old, Jurnee Smollett has built an illustrious acting career, appearing in projects that...
Movieswmuk.org

'Spongebob Squarepants' Makes Cooperating Fun At The Barn Theatre

Opening on Broadway in 2017 and earning 12 Tony nominations, Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical is getting the Barn Theatre treatment this month in one of its first regional runs. Shows are at 8 pm Tuesday-Saturday and at 5 pm Sundays through August 15. Director Eric Morris and actor Patrick Hunter (Patrick Star) joined Cara Lieurance for a preview.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Scarlett Johansson Is Shocked to Disney’s Answer

In the legal dispute between Scarlett Johansson and Disney over “Black Widow”, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has now also spoken out for the first time. So far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has seemed like one big family full of harmony and love. But the machinery of Disney and Marvel Studios, which was previously considered to be almost perfect, has cracked for the first time: Scarlett Johansson, one of the greatest Hollywood stars and long-time member of the Avengers as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, has sued Disney for an alleged breach of contract.

Comments / 0

Community Policy