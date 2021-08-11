Cancel
I Know What You Did Last Summer Premiere Date Set

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video announced today that the first season of its Amazon Original series I Know What You Did Last Summer will premiere Friday, October 15 on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service has also released the first photos from the series which you can check out by scrolling down.

