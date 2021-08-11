Jean Taylor Named President & CEO Of American Public Media Group

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Media Group's (APMG) Board of Trustees announced today the selection of Jean Taylor as the next President and Chief Executive Officer of APMG. A search committee appointed by the Board led a rigorous, national search in partnership with Koya Partners, the executive search firm that specializes in partnering with mission-driven clients. Taylor will begin her duties as CEO on Aug. 23.

Taylor is the first woman to lead the organization.

"Our goal throughout this seven month process was to identify and select a strategic leader with a passion for public media, a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and a vision that will inspire our employees, listeners and donors," said Jim Dwyer, Chair of the Search Committee and of APMG's Board of Trustees. "We are confident Jean embodies these attributes and priorities and believe she is the right leader to take APMG forward."

Taylor is an experienced CEO with proven success leading organizations through transformational change, creating and sustaining strong inclusive cultures and driving growth.

"It is an exciting and critical time for public media, with tremendous opportunities to deliver quality journalism in new ways, connect with new audiences and more intentionally serve diverse communities," said Taylor. "I am honored to lead this organization alongside the talented team at APMG."

"Jean is a visionary leader, with an exceptional combination of skills and experiences to bring to her new role," said Mary Brainerd, APMG Board Vice Chair. "She is someone who leads with her values, who cares deeply about the role of public media and its importance. She is a listener, and she is a learner. Her deep roots in our region, her experience in media and digital technologies and her understanding of APMG are important assets for our future."

Taylor's extensive career includes a number of senior leadership roles and spans a range of organizations and industries. Taylor was President & CEO of Taylor Corporation from 2001 to 2010. Most recently, she served as chair of the Board of Star Tribune Media, where she helped guide the organization through significant digital transformation. During her tenure as Chair, Star Tribune has been lauded and seen as a leader in the industry for its commitment to high-quality public service journalism, its digital subscription growth, and its strong financial results. As an Executive Consultant for the Platinum Group, Taylor worked with small to mid-sized family and private business owners to enhance growth, value and transitions.

"Jean has brought great strategic insight and passion to her role as the chair of the Star Tribune board," said Michael Klingensmith, Publisher and CEO of Star Tribune. "We are grateful for her years of leadership and service to our board and Star Tribune as a whole. Jean leaves our organization a better place, and APMG is very fortunate to have a skilled leader like Jean as its CEO."

In transitioning to her new role, Taylor has stepped down from her board position with Star Tribune Media. Taylor succeeds Jon McTaggart who shared in late 2020 his decision to step down from the role after leading APMG for nearly 10 years.

About American Public Media Group American Public Media Group is the largest station-based public radio organization in the U.S., combining multi-regional station operations, national programming creation and distribution and innovative digital, social and mobile services in one organization. APMG's operations include Minnesota Public Radio® (MPR®), a 46-station network serving nearly all of Minnesota and parts of surrounding states, and Southern California Public Radio, a five-station network serving Los Angeles, Orange County, Ventura County, Coachella Valley, Santa Barbara, and the Inland Empire. Programs produced by MPR's national programming division, American Public Media® (APM), reach nearly 17 million listeners via approximately 1,000 public radio stations and nearly 400 commercial stations nationwide each week. APM is one of the largest producers and distributors of public radio programming in the world, with a portfolio that includes BBC World Service, Marketplace®, and the leading classical music programming in the nation. APM also offers a diverse array of podcasts featuring the best in food, culture, entertainment, business and investigative journalism. For more information on APMG, visit: americanpublicmediagroup.org

