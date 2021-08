John Cena recently found himself in some water that we all suspected would have been of the hot variety due to Cena alluding to both Jon Moxley and CM Punk in a promo that was heard as he went toe to toe with Roman Reigns on a recent episode of Smackdown. Much to our surprise, Vince McMahon praised John Cena’s work on the mic. Even though the boss is happy, that doesn’t mean that the entire locker room would be happy with the promo especially if you were also mentioned in the promo like Seth Rollins was….Seth Rollins ‘Rejects’ WWE Diva Romance Storyline.