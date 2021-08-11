Cancel
West Chester Native, Whose Mom Nixed Football Until He Was a Teen, Interns as Coach with the Chicago Bears

VISTA.Today
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pef6V_0bOi6hg600
West Chester native Jason Henshaw, right.Image via PA Prep Live.

West Chester native Jason Henshaw was athletically inclined as a kid. He played basketball and soccer, but football was off-limits, banned by his mother until his teenage years. His talent on the gridiron, however, would shape a future coaching career on both the collegiate and NFL levels, writes Neil Geoghegan for PA Prep Live.

Once Mom relented, Henshaw built skills via his brother, whose sports mentorship was foundational since the Henshaws lost their husband/dad in Jason’s infancy.

Henshaw distinguished himself on the field as a lineman in both high school (West Chester Henderson) and college (Kutztown).

Post-college, he wandered a bit professionally but then got into coaching as a volunteer at West Chester.

Currently, he is serving as a defensive line coach at the University of Rochester. But his training also included a stint with the Chicago Bears.

“The biggest thing about coaching to me is the relationship part,” said Henshaw. “I just love building rapport with the guys that I coach. It’s the most joyful thing I get out of the experience.”

The NFL gig came about thanks to the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. During that time, he worked with the team’s training camp staff at Halas Hall and also got to visit Soldier Field, the Bears’ home turf.

“The program is an opportunity for minority coaches to gain experience with an NFL organization with hopes of earning a full-time job in the NFL someday,” said Henshaw.

Read more about Jason Henshaw at PA Prep Live.

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/
