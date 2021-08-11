Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton County, GA

Woman arrested following 'negligent' shooting of 18-year-old at Buckhead apartment, police say

Posted by 
11Alive
11Alive
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GaKzZ_0bOi6AkF00

A young woman was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter following the investigation of a woman shot dead at a Buckhead apartment complex Tuesday evening, detectives said.

The shooting happened at the Ashley Gables Buckhead apartment building on E Paces Ferry Rd NE in the Buckhead Village neighborhood shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Authorities determined the shooting was "negligent manslaughter" although they did not say what led to the incident.

Police said the 18-year-old victim, Olohiye Ehimiaghe of Stone Mountain, was battling a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old woman suspect was taken into the Fulton County Jail.

Comments / 1

11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stone Mountain, GA
County
Fulton County, GA
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Apartment Building#Buckhead Village
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy