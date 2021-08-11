Cancel
Accidents

Three dead, eight injured after chase through Tucson ended in fiery crash

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 7 days ago

(Scott Olson / Getty Images)

(PICACHO PEAK, Ariz.) Three people died and eight others were injured after a car chase that lasted 60 miles and ended in a fiery crash just north of Tucson on Saturday night, The Arizona Republic reported.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said at around 7 p.m. an SUV passed a Border Patrol checkpoint on State Route 86 near Three Points, an area southwest of Tucson.

The National Guard and Border Patrol agents chased the SUV by vehicle and helicopter. The chase went through Tucson and Marana.

Officials said agents deployed a device to stop the vehicle on Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak. The driver of the SUV lost control, drifted over the median into eastbound lanes and crashed into a tractor-trailer truck.

The SUV caught fire and Border Patrol agents pulled several people from the vehicle. Two died at the scene of the crash and nine were hospitalized. One man died at the hospital.

Border Patrol didn't immediately give information on the condition of the tractor-trailer driver.

The Department of Homeland Security and Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating the incident.

