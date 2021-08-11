Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Listen to Phoebe Bridgers’ “baroque” cover of Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’

By Will Richards
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoebe Bridgers has shared her cover of Metallica classic ‘Nothing Else Matters’ – listen to her “baroque” version of the track below. The version is the latest track to arrive from Metallica’s upcoming covers album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’. Set for release on September 10, the star-studded, 53-track collection boasts “unique interpretations” of songs from ‘The Black Album’, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2021.

www.nme.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Mac Demarco
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Corey Taylor
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Rina Sawayama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baroque#Outside Lands#3xcd#Killers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

Bruce Dickinson: None of us had the balls to step up – but Metallica did

As celebrations marking 30 years of Metallica's seminal self-titled album ramp up, Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson has shared what the album means to him, and the effect it had on metal at a time when the genre was at a "crossroads". Speaking to Classic Rock magazine, Dickinson says: "Ourselves,...
Musicriver1037.com

Weezer release their cover of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

Weezer have shared their cover of Metallica’s 1991 single “Enter Sandman,” off the forthcoming “The Metallica Blacklist” covers album that is being released on September 10th. The special covers album is being released as part of Metallica’s 20th anniversary celebration of the “Black Album” and features 53 artists covering songs from the classic LP.
MusicCharlotteObserver.com

Get ready to cry: Phoebe Bridgers joins Taylor Swift’s reimagining of ‘Red’

Swifties, prepare to feel blue like you’ve never known while listening to “Red (Taylor’s Version),” featuring none other than the current queen of sad-girl rock, Phoebe Bridgers. In a cryptic, encoded message to fans, Taylor Swift announced Thursday on social media that the rerecorded edition of her fourth studio album...
CelebritiesPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

10 Rock Stars Who Went Off on Their Fans

Any self-respecting rock star should be blessing their fans' hearts every single day of their lives. After all, these are the people who make your musical career a full time job, so you’d better believe that you’ll do right by them every time you go into the studio or perform onstage.
Celebritiesillinoisnewsnow.com

Is Phoebe Bridgers collaborating with Taylor Swift?

Phoebe Bridgers appears to be teaming up with the one and only Taylor Swift. On Thursday morning, the pop superstar tweeted a mysterious video featuring seemingly random jumbles of letters flying out of a red-tinted vault. Of course, being that Swift rivals Twenty One Pilots in her use of teasers and Easter eggs, the letters are anything but random, and seem to reveal the Bridgers collaboration.
Musicmetalinsider.net

Metallica release alternate “Nothing Else matters” from Deluxe Box Set

Today (12th) marks 30 years of Metallica, The Black Album, and Metallica have unveiled an alternate version of “Nothing Else Matters,” featuring clean guitars, orchestral elements and James Hetfield’s vocals. We have the video for you below. Fans can get their hands on the Metallica, The Black Album Deluxe Box Set on September 10th.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Listen To The Killers’ New Track, ‘Runaway Horses’ Ft. Phoebe Bridgers

The Killers have shared their collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers on the track “Runaway Horses” from their new album Pressure Machine. You can check the track out below. Having been a longtime fan of the band, Bridgers has covered The Killers multiple times over the years. In 2019, she and Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate Conor Oberst shared a rendition of “Human”, while Bridgers and boygenius covered “Read My Mind” at a host of live shows in 2018.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

METALLICA Streams 1991 Guitar & Orchestra Mix Of "Nothing Else Matters"

Metallica is now streaming a 1991 mix of "Nothing Else Matters" that focuses exclusively on the clean guitar, orchestra, and James Hetfield's vocals. The mix comes from the Live at Arco Arena disc of the coming Black Album reissue due out September 10, which is available for pre-order here. Metallica...
MusicStereogum

Phoebe Bridgers – “Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica Cover)

Phoebe Bridgers’ cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” has been released. It’s the latest contribution from the massive Metallica Blacklist covers compilation that’s out next month — we’ve already heard covers from St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, Weezer, J Balvin, and many more. Bridgers’ take on “Nothing Else Matters” is hushed and haunting, with twinkling pianos and strings and a tense atmosphere that builds up as it goes. Check it out below.
Stereogum

Bon Iver Announce Sophomore Album 10th Anniversary Shows, Reissue With Essay By Phoebe Bridgers

Earlier this year, Bon Iver’s sophomore album Bon Iver, Bon Iver celebrated its 10th anniversary. Today, the band announced that they’re releasing a new edition of the album that includes a new embossed version of the cover art and an essay by Phoebe Bridgers. It also features a recording of Bon Iver’s live session at AIR Studios. That’s being released early next year on 1/14/22. You can pre-order it here.
Musicklbjfm.com

The Killers premiere their animated video for “Quiet Town” from their new album, ‘Pressure Machine’

The Killers have released their seventh studio album, ‘Pressure Machine,’ along with a music video for the song “Quiet Town.” Quiet Town is an animated video that takes place in Nephi, Utah, the small Southwestern town where The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers lived from ages 10 to 16. The album Pressure Machine also features 10 other songs, including “Runaway Horses” featuring Phoebe Bridgers.
wesb.com

METALLICA Releases CHRIS CORNELL Tribute Performance On Vinyl

METALLICA has released two songs from its performance at the Chris Cornell tribute concert as part of its “Vinyl Club”. “All Your Lies” and “Head Injury” were recorded at the “I Am The Highway” event, which was held in January 2019 at the Forum in Los Angeles, California , and were produced by Greg Fidelman, mixed by Jim Monti and mastered by Billy Joe Bowers at Casa De Amor.
Rock Musicrockcellarmagazine.com

Watch Longtime Metallica Bassist Jason Newsted’s Unboxing Video of the ‘Black Album’ Reissue Coming 9/10

On Sept. 10, Metallica will commemorate its groundbreaking 1991 self-titled Black Album with a lavish 30th anniversary reissue. It’s been previewed in recent weeks with demo recordings and tracks from its companion Metallica Blacklist covers compilation, which boasts 53 different artists paying homage to the thrash/metal titans‘ landmark record. The...
MusicBillboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Nao, Katy B, Carlie Hanson & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists like Nao, Katy B, Carlie Hanson and Jade Bird will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists -- or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Comments / 1

Community Policy