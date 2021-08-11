Listen to Phoebe Bridgers’ “baroque” cover of Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’
Phoebe Bridgers has shared her cover of Metallica classic ‘Nothing Else Matters’ – listen to her “baroque” version of the track below. The version is the latest track to arrive from Metallica’s upcoming covers album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’. Set for release on September 10, the star-studded, 53-track collection boasts “unique interpretations” of songs from ‘The Black Album’, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2021.www.nme.com
