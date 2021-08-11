Listen to Phoebe Bridgers’ “baroque” cover of Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’

The Killers have shared their collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers on the track “Runaway Horses” from their new album Pressure Machine. You can check the track out below. Having been a longtime fan of the band, Bridgers has covered The Killers multiple times over the years. In 2019, she and Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate Conor Oberst shared a rendition of “Human”, while Bridgers and boygenius covered “Read My Mind” at a host of live shows in 2018.