“The Horse’s Mouth: Veterans Edition” with Les Davis and Jonathan Lee Photography

The last Oliver Hazard Perry class frigate ever built was blasted by various weapons, including the Marines' new Naval Strike Missiles. On August 15th, 2021, the U.S. Navy led the execution of a Sinking Exercise (SINKEX) off Hawaii as part of the ongoing and unprecedently massive Large Scale Exercise 2021. Not a whole lot is known about this SINKEX just yet, but multiple types of weapons were involved, including a Super Hornet-launched AGM-154 Joint Stand-Off Weapon (JSOW) and stealthy Naval Strike Missiles (NSM) launched from the Marine Corps' new unmanned ground-based launcher vehicles. P-8s were also involved, which could mean they employed AGM-84 Harpoons. There are likely a number of other weapons that were fired at the frigate, too, as is typically the case during SINKEXs, which are prized and infrequent training and developmental opportunities.