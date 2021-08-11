CPSB VS Parents On Masks In School and Punishments For Not Using
According to the American Press, over 30 parents showed up to last nights Calcasieu Parish School Board meeting. Amongst those parents were also health professionals to speak on the uses of masks and their place in the school system with students. The medical professionals spoke about the bad side of masks and their potential for not working in any sort of setting, especially involving students that more than likely will not wear them correctly during the school day.107jamz.com
