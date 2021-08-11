Cancel
Calcasieu Parish, LA

CPSB VS Parents On Masks In School and Punishments For Not Using

By Buddy Russ
107 JAMZ
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to the American Press, over 30 parents showed up to last nights Calcasieu Parish School Board meeting. Amongst those parents were also health professionals to speak on the uses of masks and their place in the school system with students. The medical professionals spoke about the bad side of masks and their potential for not working in any sort of setting, especially involving students that more than likely will not wear them correctly during the school day.

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

