The right-wing “savior” that Republicans were willing to destroy the U.S. Constitution in order to put her on the Supreme Court in a court packing just before the election (violating the “McConnell rule,” which is really “I can do whatever the hell I want when I am in charge“), Justice Amy Coney Barrett, let down the MAGA/QAnon anti-science, anti-vaxxer, anti-masker cult members on Thursday by actually upholding long-standing precedent for public health measures. Jacobson v. Massachussets (1905). Color me surprised after decisions earlier this year carving out exceptions for religious extremists who did not want to comply with Covid-19 safety protocols (distancing).