Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson County through 3:45pm

Jackson, Mich. — Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 2:08 PM EDT until WED 3:45 PM EDT. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Jackson County in south central Michigan… Until 345 PM EDT. At 208 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Homer, or 8 miles south of Albion, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will be near… Jackson and Vandercook Lake around 225 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Brooklyn and Grass Lake. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN; WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH.