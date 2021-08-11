Nickelodeon Fans Celebrate 30 Years of Rugrats, Doug, and Ren & Stimpy

The Smurfs will be arriving on September 10th to Nickelodeon and bringing back a show from our past allows these fun characters to become multi-generational and that is a great thing. So when we heard the Smurfs were being brought back the first question was animated or live action and animation and we are happy to say this series will be fully animated. The next part was it going to be the same story we have seen before or is there going to be a wrinkle and we are happy to tell you that we will be introduced to Willow Smurf (voiced by Catherine Hershey) who is the leader of a tribe of girl Smurfs. Not to worry though you will see your favorite Smurfs from the past as well.