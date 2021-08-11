Nickelodeon Fans Celebrate 30 Years of Rugrats, Doug, and Ren & Stimpy
Nickelodeon fans are loving the celebration surrounding the 30th Anniversary of the network. Rugrats, Doug, and Ren & Stimpy all premiered today back in 1991. It’s a nostalgic time for Millenials as some of their favorite kids' shows are now firmly in the territory of classics. A whole different generation of kids watch the network now, and before them was a group where Nick was evolving. Still, with Paramount+ launched and the pull of the older Nicktoons hasn’t gone anywhere. In fact, a lot of the oldest programming and the strange live-action mid-period have been some of the highest performing titles on the service. Look no further for the live-action impact than iCarly absolutely dominating for the app in the early days of its existence. Check out what Nick Rewind had to say about the big day down below:comicbook.com
Comments / 0