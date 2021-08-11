Laundry Time - Do You Separate Your Whites And Darks?

I have had this discussion on more than one occasion. Most recently with my girlfriend Jacklyn. She tells me that I should separate my whites and colors. I agree you should, but I don’t have 3 hours to do laundry several loads. As a matter of fact, I did my laundry Monday and threw it all in together. Apparently, I’m not alone. According to a new poll of 6,000 Americans, 30% are like me and don’t separate their whites from colors. Plus, by doing it all together it eliminates the question what to do with grey clothes. Do they go with the whites or the colors?

According to experts, it is best to separate your laundry according to color, but not a must. If you are like me and you don’t, make sure to use cold water, but don’t be surprised if the whites start to lose their brightness.

-- Doug O’Brien

©2021 Cox Media Group