Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Customs agents seize more than 2 tons of narcotics worth nearly $13 million in California

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrMuj_0bOi2AbP00

OTAY MESA, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in California on Thursday executed the largest methamphetamine drug seizure to date along the United States’ southwest border, intercepting more than two tons of smuggled narcotics.

Officers at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility discovered a combination of 414 packages containing meth and fentanyl concealed in boxes aboard a tractor-trailer. Manifest documents claimed it transporting plastic household articles, according to a news release.

All told, CPB officers removed an estimated 5,528 pounds of meth and 127 pounds of fentanyl powder from the shipment with a combined estimated street value of nearly $13 million, the agency stated.

“This amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine is enough to ruin countless lives and fund transnational criminal organizations,” Pete Flores, CBP director of field operations in San Diego, stated.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 53-year-old Mexican man, was arrested for attempted narcotics smuggling and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. The drugs, tractor and trailer were also seized, the agency confirmed.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Narcotics#Drugs#Customs#Otay Mesa#Cpb#Cbp#Mexican#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Sacramento, CAPosted by
KRMG

‘I think she’s out,’ deputy says after violent arrest

A woman who pulled off a road to change drivers during a trip with her father and three young children was knocked unconscious and arrested by two Northern California sheriff's deputies, who then lied about the encounter to responding paramedics and on official reports, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRMG

FBI joins criminal probe in Colorado voting equipment breach

DENVER — (AP) — The FBI said Wednesday that its agents are joining a criminal investigation into an alleged security breach of a rural Colorado county's voting equipment. The agents are working with Mesa County prosecutors to determine if there was a criminal violation, FBI spokeswoman Courtney Bernal said in a statement.
California StatePosted by
KRMG

Southern California officials declare water supply alert

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A major Southern California water agency has declared a water supply alert for the first time in seven years and is asking residents to voluntarily conserve. The Los Angeles Times reports that the board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California took the step...
ImmigrationPosted by
KRMG

US moves to cut backlog of asylum cases at US-Mexico border

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed changing how asylum claims are handled, aiming to reduce a huge backlog of cases from the U.S.-Mexico border that has left people waiting years to find out whether they will be allowed to stay in America. Under the proposal, routine...
Public SafetyPosted by
KRMG

Report: Census hit by cyberattack, US count unaffected

U.S. Census Bureau computer servers were exploited last year during a cybersecurity attack, but it didn't involve the 2020 census, and hackers' attempts to keep access to the system were unsuccessful, according to a watchdog report released Wednesday. The attack took place in January 2020 on the bureau's remote access...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KRMG

US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. health officials Wednesday announced plans to offer COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines' effectiveness is falling. The plan, as outlined by the director of the Centers for Disease Control...
California StatePosted by
KRMG

California family of 3, their dog found dead in remote hiking area

MARIPOSA, Calif. — A northern California family that had been reported missing was found dead Tuesday on a hiking trail in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest. The bodies of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, 1-year-old daughter Muji and the family dog were discovered near an area known as Devil’s Gulch in the South Fork of the Merced River, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy