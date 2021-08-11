Cancel
Hilliard, OH

Joel Angelo Damante

Sandusky Register
 7 days ago

HILLIARD — Joel Angelo Damante, 61, Hilliard, Ohio died at home on Friday, July 16, 2021. Born in Sandusky, Ohio, to Rose and the late Angelo Damante, Joel was a graduate of Sandusky High School, Class of 1977, and later graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor of science degree in Business. He began his career with Nationwide Insurance as an underwriter and later moved to Chase Bank where he worked in the Customer Service Department.

