Joel Angelo Damante
HILLIARD — Joel Angelo Damante, 61, Hilliard, Ohio died at home on Friday, July 16, 2021. Born in Sandusky, Ohio, to Rose and the late Angelo Damante, Joel was a graduate of Sandusky High School, Class of 1977, and later graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor of science degree in Business. He began his career with Nationwide Insurance as an underwriter and later moved to Chase Bank where he worked in the Customer Service Department.sanduskyregister.com
Comments / 0