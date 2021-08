Native Code Talkers will be honored by the American Veterans Motorcycle Ride. Registration begins on Friday, August 13th, 2021 at the Sturgis Indian Motorcycle shop (2130 Main St, Sturgis, SD 57785). Kick Stands Up (ready to begin) at 11:00 am for a 40-mile ride through the Black Hills, ending with a barbeque at Memorial Park in Rapid City. The cost is $20. Proceeds benefit the Oglala Sioux Tribe veterans and homeless veterans at Minneluzahan Camp in Rapid City.